Hyundai India Launches A New Industry-First Smart Mobility Service Called ‘Hyundai On Whatsapp’

Recently, Hyundai India announced the launch of a new industry-first transactional chat-based medium called ‘Hyundai on WhatsApp’. Along with this new app, Hyundai has also introduced the new Hyundai Care Mobile Application, to further strengthen its service commitment. Both, Hyundai on Whatsapp and Hyundai Care application are designed to cater to the ever-changing needs of the Indian millennials by providing them with the ease of convenience, personalization and a definitive value promise.

The ‘Hyundai on Whatsapp’ is a communication platform which will provide updates to the customer during the entire vehicle service process, starting from online service booking to post-service feedback. While the Hyundai Care Application comes with a user-friendly interface and easy to navigate platform which will help meet the evolving needs of today’s new digitally connected generation, as customers can experience a host of features such as Book a Service, 360° View of Car, Book a Car, Request for Test Drive, monthly offer updates and much more.

Commenting on the same, Mr S. Punnaivanam, National Service Head, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “Hyundai is always at the forefront of introducing path-breaking solutions for the customers’ ‘Peace of Mind’ by offering them convenience and quality time. Hyundai on Whatsapp and Hyundai Care application are designed to cater to the evolving needs of the New Age Indians providing them with an Ease of convenience, Personalization and a Value Promise.”

Recently, Hyundai India unveiled the first look of its upcoming Aura sedan. The Hyundai Aura will be based on the i10 NIOS and will act as the compact sedan version of the latter. In terms of design, the sketches of the car project a much sportier, futuristic and a progressive image based on the carmaker’s new ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design language. Stay tuned to know more about Hyundai’s upcoming lineup!