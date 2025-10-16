Hyundai Motor India to Invest ₹45,000 Crore by FY2030; 26 New Models and Genesis Brand Confirmed

Overview
- ₹45,000 crore investment planned through FY2030
- 26 model launches, including 7 all-new nameplates
- India’s first locally built dedicated electric SUV by 2027
- Genesis luxury brand to debut in India by 2027
Introduction
Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has announced a bold ₹45,000 crore investment plan through FY2030 to power its next growth phase. Revealed at its first-ever Investor Day in Mumbai, the roadmap focuses on product expansion, electric mobility, localization, and long-term profitability—cementing India’s role as a key pillar in Hyundai’s global strategy.
India at the Core of Hyundai’s Global Vision
Hyundai aims to make India its second-largest global hub by 2030, supporting the ‘Make in India’ vision. CEO José Muñoz said the plan will drive innovation, exports, and sustainability, strengthening India’s role in Hyundai’s global growth
Highlights:
- India to become Hyundai’s 2nd largest global region
- Up to 30% export contribution by 2030
- Focus on local manufacturing and advanced technology
Expanding Product Line-up
Hyundai will launch 26 models by FY2030, including 7 new nameplates, marking its entry into MPV and off-road SUV segments. The brand will also bring India’s first locally built dedicated electric SUV by 2027 and introduce the Genesis luxury brand.
Product Highlights:
- 26 launches including 7 new models
- Focus on MPVs, off-road SUVs, and EVs
- 80%+ UV contribution expected by FY2030
- 50%+ portfolio to feature clean technologies (EV, Hybrid, CNG)
Financial Growth and Strategy
Hyundai targets ₹1 lakh crore in revenue by FY2030 with sustained double-digit EBITDA margins. The company also announced a dividend payout guidance of 20%–40%, reflecting confidence in its long-term growth.
Financial Snapshot:
- ₹1 lakh crore revenue target by FY2030
- Double-digit EBITDA margins
- 20%–40% dividend payout guidance
- Advanced localization and software-defined factories
Towards Inclusive, Sustainable Growth
Under COO Tarun Garg, Hyundai plans to reach 85% of India’s districts, with rural markets driving 30% of sales. The brand will offer ICE, CNG, EV, and Hybrid options, reinforcing its push for cleaner, future-ready mobility.
Focus Areas:
- Strong presence in SUV and EV segments
- Rural expansion and deeper market penetration
- Reinforcement of India as Hyundai’s export hub
Conclusion
With a clear ₹45,000 crore vision, Hyundai Motor India is gearing up for a transformative decade. Blending design, innovation, and sustainability, the company is set to redefine India’s automotive future—strengthening its leadership across ICE, EV, and luxury segments alike