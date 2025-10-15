TVS Apache RTX Ushers in a New Era of Adventure Motorcycling

Introduction
TVS Motor Company has officially entered the adventure motorcycling arena with the launch of the Apache RTX, an all-new rally tourer built to combine speed, endurance, and freedom. Drawing from the Apache brand’s two-decade legacy and racing expertise, the RTX promises to open a new chapter for riders who want both performance and adventure in one package.
Performance & Engineering
The Apache RTX debuts TVS’s Next-Gen RT-XD4 engine platform, built for adventure and precision.
- Its 299.1cc liquid-cooled DOHC unit marks TVS’s entry into the 300cc performance segment, delivering 36 PS and 28.5 Nm for smooth, responsive power.
- 6-speed gearbox with assist and slipper clutch ensures seamless shifts.
- Dual cooling system (oil + water) maintains performance on long rides.
- Ride-by-wire throttle offers sharp, adjustable response.
- Designed for efficiency, durability, and ethanol-blended fuel compatibility with reduced emissions.
Design & Ergonomics
Strong yet agile, the Apache RTX is crafted for control and comfort.
- Available in Viper Green, Metallic Blue, Pearl White, Lightning Black, and Tarn Bronze with signature Apache red highlights.
- Steel trellis frame ensures rigidity and balance.
- WP long-travel suspension handles rough terrain with ease.
- Low seat height and wide handlebar enhance rider confidence.
- Rally-inspired styling with aerodynamic lines and integrated headlamp.
Technology & Features
The Apache RTX blends intelligence with performance through advanced electronics.
- 4 Ride Modes: Urban, Rain, Tour, and Rally for adaptive power and traction.
- 5-inch TFT display with Bluetooth, navigation, and map mirroring.
- Cruise control and bi-directional quickshifter for effortless long rides.
- Linear traction control, terrain-adaptive ABS, and tyre pressure monitoring enhance safety.
- Modular accessories – bash plate, crash guards, panniers, and top boxes for touring practicality.
This mix of connected tech and mechanical precision ensures confidence and comfort across every journey.
Conclusion
With the Apache RTX, TVS Motor Company has redefined the Indian adventure bike segment. It blends racing precision, touring comfort, and modern tech into one powerful machine. Priced at ₹1.99 lakh, the RTX isn’t just a motorcycle — it’s an invitation to explore. From highways to mountain trails, it’s built to take you anywhere with confidence and thrill.