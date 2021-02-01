Hyundai Motor India Commences Its ‘Mobile Chikitsa’ Health Initiative

Hyundai Motor India Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Hyundai Motor India Ltd. has commenced the first health initiative ‘Mobile Chikitsa’, under their public health programme, ‘Sparsh Sanjeevani’, to bolster rural India’s healthcare services and cater to the needs of those in the rural side of India’s equation. The project, ‘Mobile Chikitsa’ is a mobile primary healthcare clinic with doctor onboard and equipped with testing facilities for spot diagnostic tests.

The medical unit of ‘Mobile Chikitsa’ was flagged-off for Laxmangarh, a tehsil in Alwar district of the state of Rajasthan, today by Mr S.S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. and Mr Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd.

The Hyundai Motor India Foundation public health service program ‘Sparsh Sanjeevani’, will strengthen the accessibility of healthcare services in the most vulnerable communities of rural India. Usually, these communities and sectors of people living in rural areas have no to negligible access to local healthcare services and are quite often forced to migrate to larger areas of major cities in search of appropriate and adequate healthcare services and experts.

Aligned with Government of India’s Ayushman Bharat Yojana, ‘Mobile Chikitsa’ will cater to a community of up to 25 000 people and if need be can service up to 3 additional communities. A qualified MBBS doctor onboard will provide free consultation and medicines through the attached pharmacy. The Mobile Chikitsa unit is equipped with testing facilities for spot diagnostic tests covering blood sugar, BP, Malaria, Dengue etc.

Ayushman Bharat Yojana

Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY which literally translates to longeval health of the people of India) of the Government of India to provide free access to healthcare for 40% of people in the country. People using the program access their own primary care services from a family doctor. When anyone needs additional care, then AB PM-JAY provides free secondary health care for those needing specialist treatment and tertiary health care for those requiring hospitalization. The program is a centrally sponsored and is jointly funded by both the federal government and the states.

The programme is a Union Government and part of the Indian government’s National Health Policy. It was launched in September 2018 by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. That ministry later established the National Health Authority as an organization to administer the program.