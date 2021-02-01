All The Jawa Motorcycles Are Now Costlier Than Before

Apart from new launches, 2021 started with a slew of price hikes. The end of 2020 witnessed automakers roll out heavy discounts to clear their stocks and as soon as the year ended, almost every automobile manufacturer was vigilant enough to hike prices across their portfolio. Flowing along with the trend, Classic Legends have revised the prices of the Jawa motorcycles in the Indian market. The price hike affects the complete range that comprises of the Jawa Classic, Forty-Two, and the Perak.

More details

The Jawa and Jawa Forty-Two share the same internal components while the Perak makes do with a more powerful engine and is renowned to be India’s first factory Bobber.

Check out the complete price list for the Jawa Classic and Forty-Two below:

– Jawa (Single-Channel ABS): Rs 1,77,215 (Rs 1,76,151)

– Jawa (Dual-Channel ABS): Rs 1,86,157 (Rs 1,85,093)

– Forty-Two (Single-Channel ABS): Rs 1,68,215 (Rs 1,63,287)

– Forty-Two (Dual-Channel ABS): Rs 1,77,157 (Rs 1,72,229)

Coming to the Jawa Perak, the brand’s flagship bobber-motorcycle is offered in a single variant and paint scheme. The Perak now retails at Rs 1.97 lakh.The prices have increased by Rs 2,897 across all models. The company has joined the long list of auto manufacturer announcing a price increase of their entire model range. The prices have been increased due to the rise in input costs for manufacturing of motorcycles.

Jawa has been doing good in our market. Back in November 2020, Classic Legends had announced crossing the landmark 50,000 units of Jawa bikes. This was achieved in an effective 12 months of full operations, considering a complete halt during the lockdown period with near-zero inventories due to the waiting period. The 50,000-motorcycle milestone also signifies an extremely healthy uptake in demand for Jawa motorcycles in the country as it continues to expand both its production capacity as well as dealership footprint to cater to the steady rise in demand.

Classic Legends Pvt. Ltd. is an Indian company established to re-introduce iconic marquee motorcycle brands in the market. Jawa, on the other hand, is a motorcycle brand from the Czech Republic, erstwhile Czechoslovakia. In related news, the company is expected to launch a new version of the Jawa Forty-Two. Ahead of its launch, the motorcycle was spied testing revealing few details. It featured a host of blacked-out trim pieces including the headlamp surrounds, exhaust and wheels.