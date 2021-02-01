New Honda Premium Motorcycle Teased; What Could It Be?

Honda has tasted the blood with its H’ness CB 350 and just like a bloodlust-stricken animal, the Japanese company is now looking forward for more. Honda has teased an upcoming motorcycle, which will show its face to the world on 16th February. In the teaser image which is released by the bikemaker, only the rear end of the motorcycle is visible and it didn’t take long for us to speculate things. There are many speculations floating around in the air regarding what this premium motorcycle could be.

More details

The rear-end which is clearly visible, gives us a hint that it could be a rugged version of the CB 350 because some of the design elements look similar to the CB 350.

What could it be then?

It has been a major speculation since the time CB 350 was launched that Honda might utilize the same platform to spawn new motorcycles. The leaked image suggests that it could be a Scrambler version of the CB 350. If it is really the case, expect it to carry forward the same 348cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine which produces 20.5HP of peak power and 30Nm of peak torque. This engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox which offers slipper clutch as standard. Another school of thought thinks that it could be a Café-racer version of the CB 350 but given the block pattern of the rear tyre, we think that the chances of us getting the Scrambler are higher than a Café-racer.

At the time of CB350 launch Honda specifically mentioned that a “bigger thump is on the way”. This makes us believe that Honda could roll out a more powerful version of the CB 350, read CB 500. Now it remains to be seen whether Honda decides to swap the same parallel-twin engine which powers its 500cc range overseas or decides to go with a newly-developed 500cc single. Going by what they pulled off with the CB 350, we might actually see a completely new engine. If Honda gives us the CB 500, it will take on the likes of Royal Enfield’s popular 650 cc bikes – Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650. As far as pricing goes, expect it to be placed somewhere in the range of ₹3 lakh to ₹3.5 lakh (ex-showroom).