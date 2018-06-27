Limited Edition Ducati Monster 1200 25 Anniversario Unveiled

To celebrate 25 years of history of the most iconic of the Bologna-based manufacturer’s motorcycles – over 325,000 of them have been made since 1993 – Ducati has decided to create the Monster 1200 25° Anniversario. Only 500 numbered motorcycles will be produced of the Monster 1200 25° Anniversario.

It is characterised by an exclusive livery featuring the three colours of the Italian flag on the nose fairing, fuel tank and passenger seat cover, inspired by the 2008 Monster S4RS Testastretta Tricolore. The prestige seat is embroidered with the 25th anniversary logo. The gold coloured frame and forged Marchesini wheels with W spokes in the same colour are another distinguishing feature of this Monster.

The limited edition Monster also has numerous other prestigious details machined from solid, such as the mirrors, frame plugs, handlebar end weights and the petrol cap, which is a standard fitting. The articulated brake and clutch levers as well as the plate holder are also in aluminium, while the front and rear mudguards, the keyhole cover and the exhaust heat guard are in carbon fibre.

The Monster 1200 25° Anniversario also comes with a bike cover, decorated with the particular logo of this special limited edition.

The tubular steel trellis frame and single-sided swing arm in aluminium are paired with a fully adjustable Öhlins fork with 48 mm diameter stanchions, an Öhlins rear suspension which is also fully adjustable, as well as a steering damper also supplied by the Swedish firm. The braking system is made up of two 330 mm diameter Brembo discs paired with Brembo M50 monobloc callipers. The rear 245 mm diameter disk is matched with a Brembo caliper.

The Monster 1200 25° Anniversario is equipped with the latest evolution of the Testastretta 11° DS. The twin-cylinder Monster 1200 25° Anniversario puts out 147 hp at 9,250 rpm and a maximum torque of 124 Nm at 7,750 rpm. The Testastretta 11° DS engine of the Monster 1200 25° Anniversario guarantees long maintenance intervals – the regulation of the valves, for example, is due every 30,000 km.

The electronic package features three different Riding Modes (Sport, Touring and Urban), as well as an Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) which supplies information to the ABS Bosch Cornering and Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC) systems. The electronic systems also include Ducati Traction Control (DTC) and Ducati Quick Shift Up and Down (DQS) for swift gear changes without using the clutch.

The colour TFT instrument panel provides all the necessary information and allows the rider to regulate the Riding Mode settings.

Exclusive characteristics of the Monster 1200 25° Anniversario: