Hyundai Motor Group Appoints Pamela Cohn To Lead Urban Air Mobility Division

At the CES 2020, the Hyundai Motor Group announced a partnership with UBER to deploy aerial taxis in the future and showcased an ecosystem for air mobility. The Group has now announced that it has appointed Pamela Cohn as vice president to lead the Group’s Global Strategy and Operations at its Urban Air Mobility (UAM) Division.

In the role, Cohn, a pioneering force in establishing the UAM market, will apply her industry expertise and leadership experience from aviation consultancy firm Ascension Global to lead UAM Division’s global commercial and policy efforts. Cohn brings with her a team of UAM experts from Ascension Global with extensive experience serving a range of clients across the industry on their toughest strategy, technology and policy challenges. Cohn most recently founded aviation consultancy Ascension Global, where she served decision-makers and leaders in the industry on their top strategy and technology challenges.

Her expertise in UAM, infrastructure and policy will help the Group achieve a lead in the rapidly evolving UAM sector. Prior to founding Ascension Global, Cohn founded McKinsey’s UAS Hub and was a leader in its Aerospace & Defense and Infrastructure practice groups. Cohn received her master’s degree in war studies from King’s College London and her bachelor’s degree in economics and politics from Durham University.

Through the UAM Division, Hyundai Motor Group aims to provide innovative and smart mobility solutions as UAM industry is about to become an important proponent for an integrated mobility solution to address the ever-increasing traffic congestion in megacities around the world. Earlier this month at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the Group’s flagship unit Hyundai Motor Company presented its human-centred mobility vision of offering seamless mobility to vitalize future cities with its unique integrated concept of UAM along with Purpose Built Vehicles (PBV) and Hub. The Group displayed a concept of personal air vehicle (PAV) model S-A1 that was built in collaboration with Uber Elevate.