Ducati India Announces Royal Rajasthan Dream Tour For 2020

Attended by MotoGP rider Karel Abraham in the inaugural year, Ducati India’s Royal Rajasthan Dream Tour has returned for 2020. The tour’s second chapter will be held from 20th Feb to 23rd Feb 2020, allowing Ducatisti to enjoy the long weekend aboard their Ducati. Bookings are now open for the tour, at INR 44,500 per rider (All-Inclusive).

Called Royal Rajasthan: Chapter 2, the ride is being held in association with Eagle Rider India. Chapter 2 is Ducati’s endeavour to plan and ride on a different route and itinerary from last year’s ride, to explore another side of Rajasthan and it’s world-famous hospitality. This year, Ducati India will offer enthusiasts an experience of the Shekhawati region located in the North-East part of the state and enjoy the stay at beautifully sculpted Havelis. The ride would be flagged-off from Ducati North Star Automotive, New Delhi following the Delhi – Mandawa – Ramgarh Jamwa – Delhi route that will provide the pleasure of riding on sand dunes, experiencing horse riding and a lion safari, savouring authentic Rajasthan cuisines on the dunes and much more.

Registrations for the Dream Tour are now open with a slot for ₹ 44,500 per rider for twin sharing and ₹ 56,500 per rider for a single room (including 5% tax). The tour is limited to 10 riders only and will include all accommodations along with food, beverage and experiential fees like guides, monument explorations etc. Package inclusions also cover support vehicles equipped with complete backup, medical aid, a place to keep luggage, a dedicated Ducati technician for any service and recovery needs.