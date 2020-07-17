Hyundai India’s ‘Next Dimension’ Virtual Event Attracts More Than 1 Million Views

Since we are all in a very different boat than the one in which we were sailing last year, the way the world goes about its day has changed. Businesses are focusing their resources towards increasing virtual presence and car companies are no different. Going all out in that regard is Hyundai India.

The carmaker has enhanced and fortified its virtual channels and recently, launched the 2020 Tucson through “The Next Dimension”, a virtual launch event which attracted 11 Million views and engagement of over 2 Lakh.

The digital launch was curated for fans of the brand to experience Hyundai’s 3 blockbuster products – the Verna, all-new Creta and the updated Tucson, in a unique digital format. ‘The Next Dimension’ was conceptualized and executed in just 4 weeks, attempting to achieve the dynamics of physical and digital worlds. The 33-minute capsule, except the cars and presenters, was shot by using an advanced level of CGI & VFX Technologies, presenting the larger than life storytelling experience.

Commenting on the response to the initiative, Mr Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), HMIL said, “We believe that the Digital platform has the Power to Transform the World and with ‘The Next Dimension’, Hyundai has created a new benchmark by successfully positioning Hyundai’s 3 iconic brands in one unique frame. We assure our stakeholders that Hyundai will continue to chart new digitally compelling platforms with innovative content achieving new milestones in the industry. Hyundai also achieved a major milestone by crossing 7 Lakh subscribers with 1 billion views on its official YouTube channel.”

The 2020 Hyundai Tuscon will be offered with 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engine options, both offering auto gearboxes. The SUV will be up against the likes of the Jeep Compass and will be available in five trims – MT, GL, GL (O), GLS and GLS (AWD). The aforementioned variants are priced at INR 22.3 lakh, 23.52 lakh, 24.35 lakh, 25.56 lakh and 27.03 lakh, respectively. All prices are introductory and ex-showroom.

The feature-rich SUV’s petrol engine cranks out 152 PS at 6,200 rpm and 196 Nm at 4,000 rpm. On the other hand, the diesel motor makes 185 PS at 4,000 rpm and 400 Nm between 1,750 – 2,750 rpm. The AWD trim of the new Tucson is also offered with the HTRAC 4WD system, Traction Cornering Control and Drive Modes. Diesel-powered automatics get a new 8-speed transmission, while petrol-powered variants continue with a 6-speed automatic gearbox.