Hyundai India Studying The Potential For Electric Vehicles In India

Hyundai India was one of the first few carmakers to introduce an EV to our market i.e. the Kona. It has seen good sales figures until more competition in the form of Tata Nexon and MG ZS EV came in. In a bid to push electric mobility, Hyundai India is studying the potential for electric vehicles in India including the Ioniq 5.

Mr SS Kim statement

SS Kim, the MD and CEO of Hyundai India recently stated that Hyundai is studying the potential for the Ioniq 5 and other electric vehicles in India. He also states that India will see major demand in the electric 2 wheeler and 3 wheeler segment but passenger cars need support from the government to increase the demand. He not only mentions the need for subsidies but also the transition period which includes industrial support for developing an electric vehicle ecosystem. He also supports Tesla’s recent plead to the government for reducing the duties for EV CBU imports. This would help in pricing the EVs like the Ioniq 5 fairly. The Ioniq 5 was launched in the beginning of the year 2021 for $51,000 in the European market.

Hyundai Ioniq: a close look

Upfront, you are greeted with an array of pixel-inspired lights which if anything, look super sharp, neat and futuristic. The hood has all but 2 sharp lines which taper in between the pair pixel headlights on either side, which is then continued in the opposite direction, till the bumper, making it stand out. The lights themselves are solid quadrilaterals, with no curves whatsoever. Inside the cabin, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric crossover gets adjustable front row seats with reclining function.

The automaker claims that the cabin is made of sustainable materials such as bio paint, eco-processed leather as well as natural and recycled fibers. There is a center console that can be slid back and forth. Other features of Ioniq 5 include a touchscreen infotainment system with the latest connectivity functions, multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, etc. The Ioniq 5 will be offered with two battery options – 58 kWh and 72.6 kWh, offering up to 480 km of maximum range (WLTP cycle). Customers will be able to choose between a single-motor or dual-motor version. The base version comes with an electric motor that drives the rear wheels. Ioniq 5 has an output of 165 BHP and 350 Nm. It can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 8.5 seconds. The single-motor version powered by the 72.6 kWh battery offers up to 480 km of range.

Source: https://twitter.com/kushanmitra/status/1419917024495427587?s=20