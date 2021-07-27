10,000th Tata Safari Rolls Out

The Tata Safari is already claiming to be one of the best selling 6/7 seater SUVs. Proof – Tata rolled out the 10,000th unit of the new Safari from their manufacturing facility in Pune. The 100th unit of the Tata Safari was rolled out in February 2021 meaning 9,900 Safaris were manufactured in just four months. This speaks volumes of the success the SUV is enjoying.

Official Statement

Speaking on this milestone, Mr Shailesh Chandra, President – Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “We are thrilled to have reached this significant milestone for the new Safari in a span of four months. Not to mention, we have achieved this landmark during one of the toughest periods our country has endured in its long history. The 10000th feat validates the collective hard work put in by various teams responsible for the rebirth of this illustrious model. The Safari in its new avatar takes forward the brand’s rich legacy by combining Tata Motors’ Impact 2.0 design language with the proven capability of OMEGARC, the architecture derived from Land Rover’s renowned D8 platform – the gold standard among SUVs worldwide. This iconic brand is already leading the segment and we are delighted with our customers’ response. We thank our customers for their continued trust in the brand. We will continue to keep our New Forever range refreshed catering to the ever-evolving needs of our customers.”

Tata Safari

Tata had launched the new 2021 Safari in India at a starting price of INR 14.69 Lakh (ex-showroom). The SAfari is available in six trims namely – XE, XM, XT, XT+, XZ and XZ+. The Impact 2.0 design language of the new Safari has proven to be reliable and safe. The Safari’s tall stance has been enhanced in the new avatar like the elegant grille, the stepped roof and the tailgate have been given some cool finishes. A strong stance, wheel arches and some accenting of chrome give the new Safari a good look. The interior of the Safari has an Oyster White interior theme, paired with an Ash Wood dashboard. The grille is similar to the Harrier but is all chrome on the Safari instead of the piano black finish on the Harrier. Available in 6/7 seat configurations, the Tata Safari fights for its place with the likes of the recently launched Hyundai Alcazar and the MG Hector Plus.