Bookings of the new Land Rover Defender now open, starts from Rs 69.99 lakh

Jaguar Land Rover India has announced that they are accepting bookings of the new Land Rover Defender. The Defender is an iconic car by the British manufacturer and much loved around the world by off-road aficionados. The new Defender will be offered with a 2.0 litre petrol powertrain which will produce 300ps of peak power and 400nm of torque. There are two body styles to choose from, the elegant 90 (3 door) and the versatile 110 (5 door). It will come to India by the CBU (Completely built unit) route and is priced from Rs. 69.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

On the occasion of the said announcement, Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd. (JLRIL), said “The New Defender embraces its rich lineage in a modern, 21st century package that makes it extremely capable, on and off-road. With the entry of this icon to India, we are extremely proud to offer to our customers, the most capable and durable product in the Land Rover portfolio, while still retaining the authenticity and character of the original.”

There will be a slew of variants to choose from, namely Base, S, SE, HSE and First Edition. All the variants will be available in both the both the body trims. The deliveries will commence from August 2020. The Defender might be an icon but it’s loaded with tech such as 360° Surround Camera, Wade Sensing, Electronic Air Suspension (Standard on 110), Smartphone Pack, Connected Navigation Pro, Off-Road tyres, Centre Console with refrigerated compartment (optional) and more.