1,00,000th ‘Made-in-India’ BMW Rolls Out Of Chennai Plant

BMW’s local production plant in Chennai has crossed the milestone of 1 lakh units. The 1,00,000th BMW, that is the BMW 740li M sport edition, received a special badge to celebrate the occasion. BMW has mentioned that the BMW plant in Chennai started production on 29 March 2007 since then it’s been 15 years, the plant is still operating successfully. And now, BMW is celebrating its 15th anniversary. The brand produces the majority of its models in India.

Official Statement

Mr. Thomas Dose, Managing Director, BMW Group Plant Chennai said, “It is a day of great joy and pride for us as the 1,00,000th ’Made-in-India’ car drives out of our assembly lines. This accomplishment is a result of the team’s hard work, efficiency, and consistency which ensures that every BMW or MINI car locally produced here in Chennai is of the same international quality standards as any other BMW plant across the world. Highly skilled employees, advanced manufacturing processes along with state-of-the-art technology, and a strong focus on sustainability provided the necessary ingredients for this success. At the same time, increased localization of up to 50 percent and robust collaboration with local supplier partners have created more value for everyone in the ecosystem. BMW Group Plant Chennai looks forward to raising the bar in sustainable manufacturing excellence further as the India story grows.”

BMW India: Recent Launches

BMW recently launched the X3 diesel at 65.50 lakh. The X3 now gets a more modern appearance which makes it a sportier look. The car looks refreshed and robust thanks to the redesigned and larger BMW kidney grille, flatter headlights, and the new front apron. The LED headlights are now adaptive. Moving to the back, the car gets full LED taillights with a black border to give them a more precise appearance.

It also gets large flush-fitting free-form tailpipes which give it a macho look and a more powerful presence. The Luxury Line variant uses more chrome on the exterior when compared to the M-sport variant. It also gets silver skid plates all around. The 19-inch wheels are also different when compared to the sportier variant.

The BMW X3 xDrive20d is equipped with a 2.0L four-cylinder diesel engine that chunks out 190hp of max power and 400mm of peak torque, this engine is mated to the 8-speed automatic gearbox. This SUV can do 0-100kmph in just 7.9secs and can reach the top speed of 213kmph.