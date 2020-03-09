Hyundai India Increases Production of the new Creta for Faster Deliveries

The all new Hyundai Creta is a significant upgrade over the outgoing model and needless to say, like the old Creta was crowd’s favourite, the new one is expected to churn huge numbers for the Korean manufacturer too. To meet the demands, Hyundai India has increased the production of the Creta.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr Ganesh Mani S, Director – Production, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Our DNA is ingrained with Commitment towards Quality, Stylish Design, Speed and Accuracy. All New CRETA is the end product of this DNA that delivers the Ultimate Science of Human Engineering. With our highly skilled and experienced workforce, impeccable engineering capabilities & a 23-year rich heritage of ‘Make in India’, All New CRETA is the Ultimate Creation that stands a cut above.”

The new Creta has been developed from ground up and features a stronger frame and structure than before with improved panel form quality. We often see manufacturers using thin materials to develop a car so as to bring the weight down but Hyundai knows that it hampers the safety quotient of the vehicle.

The manufacturing of the Creta uses futuristic approach with 4th gen robots offering 100 % Weld Automation. Creta is being offered with 10 Colour Options including 2 dual tone options. Hyundai is offering three engine options to choose from: – 5 l U2 CRDi (BS6) Diesel, 1.5 l MPi (BS6) Petrol and 1.4 l Kappa Turbo GDi (BS6) Petrol.

The all new Creta comes with great connectivity options too. We did a story sometime back explaining almost all the connectivity features which the Creta boasts. It has always been loved by the Indian crowd and now that the new avatar is here with ramped up production, the success story of the Creta will continue towards a new chapter.