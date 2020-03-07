Maxxis Becomes OEM Supplier for Suzuki Access 125

Maxxis India announced their association with Suzuki Motorcycle India as they will be the OEM partner for Suzuki’s leading scooter, Access 125.

Previously, Maxxis India also announced their association with one more Japanese manufacturer to be their OEM partners for their gearless scooters. The New Access 125 BSVI compliant scooters will be fitted with tyres- Front: 90/90-12 54J M6302 and Rear: 90/100-10 53J M6303.

These tyres are claimed to provide good stability, ride and handling with good mileage. Maxxis has already started production of these tyres in January 2020.

Commenting on the event , Mr. Bing-Lin Wu, Marketing Head, Maxxis India, said, “At Maxxis, our endeavour is to maximise the comfort of the riders; the newly launched SUZUKI Access 125 BSVI will give customers an inimitable driving pleasure with unique Maxxis tyres fitment. Suzuki Access is the topmost saleable model in 125 CC scooter segment in India – We are extremely elated about this partnership and confident that together we will be able to forge a new market and penetrate deeper with SUZUKI’s portfolio with times to come.”