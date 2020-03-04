New Hyundai Creta – All 50+ Connected Car Features

The new Hyundai Creta will be introduced in India with an advanced version of the carmaker’s Blue Link connected car technology. The technology will allow operation of various car functions through ‘Hello Blue Link’ – a wake-up word for voice-activated in-car control and assistance. Also, a plethora of the car’s functions can be controlled via a smartwatch which runs Wear OS by Google, watchOS by Apple or TIZEN OS for Samsung’s Galaxy watches. Below is a list of all the 50+ connected car features which will be available for the new Creta:

SafetyAuto Crash Notification (ACN): In case of an accident, an Auto call will be placed to the Call centre to assist you with the emergency services like Ambulance or Police. The system also informs the driver’s emergency contact numbers which are stored in the Blue Link App

SOS/Emergency assistance: In case of emergency, with a push of the SOS button on the IRVM you can request emergency services to Call centre, Call centre will assist you with the emergency services such as Ambulance or Police

Road Side Assistance: In case of vehicle breakdown, Push RSA button on the IRVM and you can request breakdown services to Call centre, Call centre will assist you to send RSA services to the spot

Panic Notification: In case of any emergency/ panic when you are in the vicinity of the car, hold the Panic button on your smart key. The system sends a panic notification (SMS) to the driver’s emergency contact numbers which are stored in Blue Link App. Also, the vehicle starts honking and lighting to grab others attention towards your vehicle

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS): Low tyre pressure warnings on Smartphone via Blue Link app

Stolen Vehicle Tracking: In case of a stolen vehicle, Car owner with the support of Police can seek assistance from Blue Link Call centre for Tracking the vehicle location

Stolen Vehicle Notification: On activation of Vehicle Burglar Alarm, the car owner will receive theft notification in Blue Link app and can check the vehicle status remotely

Stolen Vehicle Immobilization: In the case of a stolen vehicle, the car owner with the support of police can also seek for vehicle immobilization. The call centre can immobilize the car remotely. Once the engine is off, it is not possible to start the engine again until the vehicle immobilization is deactivated by call centre

RemoteRemote Engine Start and Stop: Turn On the Engine remotely. You can also turn OFF the vehicle from app during remote engine start only

Remote Engine Start and Stop for Manual Transmission vehicles: Manual transmission vehicles also can support remote engine start and stop. *(Manual Transmission vehicles with Electronic Parking Brake only)

Remote Climate Control: Along with the remote engine start, you can also set the desired temperature in the vehicle for the desired time using the Blue Link app

Remote Door Lock and Unlock: Lock and Unlock the vehicle remotely using the Blue Link app

Remote Horn Honk & Light: Locate your car with ease from any distance, just by turn ON horn and flashers using Blue Link mobile app

Remote Vehicle Status: Be updated about your vehicle status like Engine, Doors, In-car climate, Distance to Empty, Fuel Level, Low Tyre Pressure, Seat Ventilation etc.

Remote Seat Ventilation Control: Along with the in-car temperature you can also control seat ventilation for driver and passenger seats.

Remote Air Purifier ON: Along with remote start, the air purifier will be turned ON to make your car pollution-free before you step into the car

Auto Healthy Air: Alongside turning on the air purifier, you can also remotely monitor your in-car air quality status

Pro-Active Vehicle status alert: Smart Notification from your Blue Link app to remind you in events like doors, hood and trunk were not locked or closed properly

Find My Car: Locate your vehicle using Blue Link app in busy parking lots

Share My Car: The car owner (Primary user) can share his Blue Link services with his family/friends (Secondary user). Blue Link registered secondary user can use the Blue Link services of Primary user’s car from his mobile app

Vehicle Relationship Management (VRM)Auto DTC Check: In case of any malfunction with the important vehicle controllers like Engine and Transmission, the car owner will be notified automatically on the in-car infotainment screen

Manual DTC Check: The car owner also can diagnosis his vehicle manually. On manual diagnosis, the infotainment system will check if there is any malfunction with the vehicle’s important controllers like Airbag, Brake System, Steering System, powertrain and tyre pressure monitoring system etc.

Monthly Health Report: Using the Blue Link app, the car owner can check his monthly driving stats for every month and also the vehicle health information in real-time

Maintenance Alert: Based on the User settings in the App, the information is provided to user that it’s time to replace the consumable parts like Air Filter, Engine Oil etc., based on vehicle Odometer

Driving Information / Behaviour: Provides user about the information of his total trip every day and driving behaviour for each trip will be displayed

Location-based services/Destination send to the car: Search for your destination in the Blue Link app and push the destination to your car from home. By the time you reach your car, the destination will be available on AVN screen

Push Destination by Call centre: Push Blue Link button on the IRVM and you can request your destination to Call centre. The call centre will push the destination to your infotainment system

Live POI Search: With server-based POI search, user can never miss favourite POIs as the latest POI information (all over India) will be updated periodically to improve the search results

Live Traffic Information: Real-Time Traffic Information helps you to understand the traffic information en route and with Traffic based re-routing you will reach your destination faster

Share The Destination: You can share your destination information to your friends/family through the infotainment system.

Live Car Tracking: Live Car Tracking from the mobile app enables you to track your car in real-time.

Destination Set in Link with Schedule: Blue Link app can sync with your calendar events. Any event associated with location will be shown on the Blue Link app for the convenience of user to send that location to the car.

Live Car Location Sharing: With Blue Link app, the user can share his vehicle’s live whereabouts to friends/family.

Geo-Fence Alert: User can set a location boundary of where his car should be driven. If the vehicle location violates the user set boundary, an alert will be sent immediately to the user

Speed Alert: User can set how much maximum speed his car should be going. If the driver violates the set speed, user will get an alert.

Time Fencing Alert: User can set a limitation of time during which his car should be driven. If the vehicle is driven during the set time, the user will get an alert of time fencing violation

Valet Alert: Monitors how the valet driver is driving the car by setting conditions (speed, boundary and idle time). User will get a notification if the valet driver violates any of the set conditions

Idle Alert: User can set how much time his car should be idle. If the driver violates the set idle time, user will get an alert. The feature will be helpful for the people who are fuel-efficiency conscious

Natural Language-based Voice Recognition (Indian English): Activate your in-car voice recognition service with a single command “Hello Blue Link” for in-car control and assistance

Sunroof Open/close: Open/close your vehicle’s sunroof with the ease of a voice command

Climate control: Take complete control of your in car’s climate setting with voice command based climate control. Set the temperature, control the fan speed, change the wind direction, change the Air-intake type, control the front and rear windshield defroster

Seat Ventilation control: Control your in-car seat ventilation for Driver and passenger seats. Turn-ON/OFF and also change the levels for individual seats, all at your voice commands

Cricket: Know the match schedule and score of the cricket match while driving. Check it on your infotainment system using voice commands

India’s Public Holidays Information: Forgot when is the next public holiday? Just ask your infotainment system

Voice Assist Dialing: Use Voice Assist to make a call in your contacts or dial by number(supports doubles & triples way in entering a number)

Natural Language-based Voice Recognition(Indian English) Radio and Media Control: Tune to favourite stations or change the source using voice commands

Navigation: Search for your favourite POI’s and start navigation using voice commands

Weather Information: Ask system for the weather information using voice commands. The system will support weather prediction up to 10 days

Utility services: Ask for Time and date of different time zones or different countries

Smart Watch Services: Give your smartwatch a stylish look with Blue Link Watch Face for Wear OS and Galaxy smartwatches. Also, you can access the Blue Link smartwatch app instantly from Blue Link watch face

Remote Controls: Perform remote controls from your smartwatch for seamlessly connected car services. Perform Remote Engine start and stop, Remote Door Lock and Unlock, Remote Horn+Lights all at a tap on your smartwatch