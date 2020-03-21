Hyundai India Implements Measures Against Corona Pandemic

The outbreak of the novel coronavirus, Covid-19, has created havoc for the economy worldwide and with the automobile industry already reeling under a slowdown for over a year, any hope of revival in the near future looks bleak. Auto manufacturers have started taking strict measures against the spread of this deadly virus. With makers such as Maruti Suzuki and Toyota implementing precautionary measures, Hyundai is the latest company to join in.

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) on Friday announced initiatives aimed at promoting the safety and welfare of its customers, employees, dealer partners, vendor partners and stakeholders under the current challenging environment due to COVID-19.

In line with the speech made by the Honourable Prime Minister of India on Thursday addressing the issue to the citizens, Mr SS Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India said, “Hyundai is a socially responsible brand and lifetime partner of its stakeholders. Our vision ‘Progress for Humanity’ dictates that we are here to do the right things for Humanity. In these testing times, it is imperative that we act upon these strong virtues for the betterment of society and communities by instilling the spirit of discipline and resilience.”

Hyundai has initiated the following measures across its various establishments in the country:

All HMIL offices have been advised to prioritise the welfare of the employees and meeting customer expectations through practices such as Remote Working, Shared Working etc.

HMIL has stepped up preventive screening and all protocols related to sanitisation, hygiene, health, cleanliness and safety as directed by State and Local Authorities.

Over the past weeks, HMIL has set up measures for educating employees and families, Thermal Screening, restricting visitors, regulating travel, and setting up Emergency Response and Management teams to meet contingencies.

All the dealer and the vendor partners have also been directed to strictly follow similar advisories

Adding to the discussion, Mr Kim said, “HMIL understands its responsibility to provide uninterrupted service to customers in these challenging times. Accordingly, our 24X7 roadside assistance will be available for customers to ensure help in case of any emergency if required. Further, for our customers who were unable to avail of vehicle’s Warranty / Extended Warranty / Free Service due to Health Emergency or Dealership shutdown in affected cities, HMIL will offer extended support of 2 months.”

In addition, Hyundai Motors have deployed more than 1000 Doorstep Advantage Bikes / Emergency Road Service cars from Dealers to reach customers for assistance in case of emergency and minor repairs.