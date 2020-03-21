Ducati To Live Stream Streetfighter V4 Presentation On March 25th

When Ducati first introduced the V4 engine configuration to the Panigale, everyone sort of knew that they will be using the same engine configuration to their other motorcycles in the portfolio too. Ducati put every imagination to rest by unveiling the Streetfighter V4 at EICMA 2019. Now Ducati is all set to telecast a presentation on the 25th March which will have all those involved in the bike’s development talk about the machine. Given the situation, the maker could also announce a tentative launch date and prices.

When it was first unveiled at the EICMA 2019, it went on to become ‘the most beautiful motorcycle at EICMA’ and we couldn’t agree more! Especially in its typical Ducati red guise, it looked drop-dead gorgeous! It isn’t just a pretty face that we are a fan of. It’s the fire breathing V4 engine with scalpel-like handling and a comprehensive package of electronics which made it the stuff of dreams.

All these elaborative talks yet no mention of the specs? Well, a motorcycle like this needs a nice build-up, right? When we see bike manufacturers developing naked versions of their faired superbikes, we expect them to detune the engine a little and a considerable drop in power because a naked streetfighter weighs less and sans the fairing, the aerodynamics don’t work in its favour too. Except for Ducati, as they haven’t reduced the power of the V4 that much and the Streetfighter V4 uses the same 1103 cc Desmosedici Stradale engine which does the duty on the Panigale V4. The power figures stand at a whopping 208 hp @ 12,750 rpm and the torque is rated at 127 nm @ 11,500 rpm. Those are some respectable numbers even when it comes to a faired litre-class superbike but a naked streetfighter churning out such numbers? That’s crazy, to say the least!

Ducati has included the following in the electronic suite: ABS Cornering EVO, Ducati Traction Control (DTC), Ducati Slide Control (DSC), Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC), Ducati Power Launch, Ducati Quick Shift up/down (DQS), Engine Brake Control (EBC). Watch this space for more updates regarding this gorgeous beast.