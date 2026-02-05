Hyundai i20 now starts at ₹5.99 lakh

Key highlights
- Hyundai lowers the i20 entry price to ₹5.99 lakh ex-showroom for the Era variant
- More features added across Era and Magna variants to boost value
- Optional 10.1-inch touchscreen with wireless smartphone connectivity now available
Hyundai Motor India has quietly sweetened the deal on the i20. The premium hatchback now starts at ₹5.99 lakh ex showroom, making it one of the most accessible offerings in its segment without losing its upmarket feel.
The revised pricing applies to the i20 Era variant, which now plays a much stronger opening hand. Hyundai has ensured this is not a bare-bones entry point. The car comes with six airbags as standard, a fully digital instrument cluster, body-coloured ORVMs and door handles, Type C USB charging, telescopic steering, and front and rear skid plates. That is a long list for what is now the most affordable i20 ever.
Hyundai has also reworked the Magna range to make it more tempting. The i20 Magna Executive is priced at ₹6.74 lakh, while the Magna variant sits at ₹6.99 lakh. The Magna Executive packs features such as a digital cluster, TPMS, automatic headlamps, keyless entry, electrically adjustable ORVMs, and steering-mounted audio and Bluetooth controls. It is clearly aimed at buyers who want technology without stepping too high up the ladder.
The Magna variant takes things further. It adds an electric sunroof, LED DRLs, rear AC vents, and a front armrest with storage. These are features that buyers in this segment actively look for, and Hyundai knows it.
For those who want a bigger screen, Hyundai is offering a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system as a dealer-installed option. It supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and comes with a rear camera. The price is ₹14,999, and Hyundai backs it with a three-year warranty. That makes it a fairly sensible upgrade rather than an overpriced add-on.
Under the skin, the i20 continues unchanged. That is not a bad thing. The car still delivers a comfortable ride, predictable handling, and engines that suit daily city use well. Hyundai also continues to offer a standard three-year or 1,00,000 km warranty for peace of mind.
Also read: Pre-bookings open for the Volkswagen Tayron R-Line