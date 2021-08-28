Hyundai i20 N-Line – A Worthy Competitor For The Polo GT TSI?

With the launch of the Hyundai i20 N-Line, car enthusiasts have something to rejoice about. The N-Line is a well-known performance brand from the South Korean’s lineup which consists of regular Hyundai cars that get sporty aesthetics and a mild performance tuning. However, India has another performance-oriented car from German automaker Volkswagen, the Polo GT TSI which is also loved by enthusiasts. So, does the i20 N-Line pack enough to make a stand against the Polo GT TSI? Let’s find out.

Engine

Hyundai I20 N-Line

Although the i20 N-Line does not get a performance upgrade from the regular i20 Turbo which is powered by a 1.0L 3-cylinder GDI engine which churns out 120 PS of power and 172 Nm of torque making it more powerful than the Polo. The gearbox has an option of a 6-speed iMT or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission with paddle shifters. i20 N-Line is capable of doing 0-100 km/h in 9.9 seconds. To add to its sporty character, the car will be getting a sportier exhaust note from the twin-tip exhaust. Moreover, the i20 N-Line will be getting a stiffer suspension (30% stiffer than the i20 Turbo) for dynamic ability and better control over high speeds. Hyundai has released a TVC showcasing the car’s ability about the same, you can read it here.

Volkswagen Polo GT TSI

This car needs no introduction as it is Indian Gen Zs favourite project car/daily driver. The Polo GT TSI has been one of India’s top performance hatchbacks and the list of mods you can do is endless. Now coming to the engine, it is powered by a similar 1.0L 3-cylinder TSI turbocharged petrol engine which is capable of producing 108 PS of power and 175 Nm of torque. There is only one gearbox present which is the 6-speed automatic. The 0-100 km/p acceleration of Polo GT TSI is 9.66 seconds.

Features

I20 N-line

The interior layout remains the same when compared to the standard i20. Hyundai has added some bits such as red accents on the A/C vents and climate controls. It also gets red ambient lighting, leather seats with a chequered flag design and N logo, sporty pedals, a new three-spoke steering wheel with N badging and a new N branded gear knob for both the automatic and iMT variants. The rest of the features to be offered are similar to the standard i20 which includes a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a digital instrument cluster, wireless phone charging, cruise control, automatic climate control, an electric sunroof and a 7-speaker Bose sound system to name a few.

Polo GT TSI

Despite the fact that the car is over a decade old, VW has managed to include some modern tech such as a Digital Infotainment System with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, steering-mounted controls, Bluetooth connectivity, and cruise control. ABS, dual airbags, vehicle stability control system, and ISOFIX child seat mounts are all standard safety equipment, although 360-degree camera, Hill-start Assist, and traction control are not. Volkswagen has kept its Polo up to date, despite the fact that it is not a brand-new car. However, it lacks some of the most modern amenities, such as wireless charging, a digital instrument cluster, rear AC vents, and a rear armrest with cup holders and a phone holder.

Both models are well-known and powerful enough in their own spaces. However, the i20 N-Line has some updated features and also has a sporty exterior as well. With all the features and comfort added, the i20 N-Line will be more expensive than the GT TSI as well. The prices of the N-Line are not out yet, but expect it to be ₹50-₹70k dearer than the top of the line i20 Turbo.