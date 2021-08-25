Watch The Hyundai i20 N Line Dance Its Way Around The Famed Gata Loops

The i20 N Line is Hyundai’s latest offering for the Indian market. Although this is not the performance-oriented N version of the i20, it does feature some cosmetic improvements and some minor tweaks to make it more dynamic than the standard i20. The i20 N Line combines exciting aesthetics with a dynamic driving experience to provide daily excitement. To excite public interest and showcase the capabilities of the i20 N Line, Hyundai India has released an amazing video that shows how awesome the i20 N Line is.

The location in the video is our very own Ladakh, Gata Loops to be precise. Where the altitude is about 13,750 feet to 15,200 above sea level. The reason why Gata Loops is famous among enthusiasts is that it consists of 21 hairpin bends!

The tarmac too is neatly laid out and is devoid of any unwanted elements, making it an absolute bliss to drive around in something that is quick on its feet and in this case, it is the i20 N Line.

The purpose of rolling out this video

The main purpose of the video is to communicate to the masses that the i20 N Line is better than the standard i20 when it comes to exhaust note and handling.

The company has claimed that the i20 N line gets a retuned suspension and steering wheel for better dynamic ability. Additionally, it is also equipped with disc brake on all 4 wheels, hill start assist, electronic stability control, and vehicle stability management.

One of the major things that contribute to the overall driving experience is the vehicle’s exhaust note. No one in their sane mind would say no to some extra aural drama. To justify the N Line badging, Hyundai has also played around with the acoustics of the i20 and this particular variant sounds… raspy!

About the i20 N Line

The i20 N Line is powered by a familiar turbocharged 1.0 litre 3-cylinder GDI engine that produces 120 PS of power and 172 Nm of peak torque. It is capable of doing 0-100km/h in just 9.9 secs. The transmission options are a 6-speed IMT and a 7-speed DCT with paddle shifters as seen in the video featured in the article. If you want to read more about the i20 N Line, click here.