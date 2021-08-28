Meet The Smallest Hyundai From Its N Line Series!

Hyundai India got everyone’s attention by unveiling the i20 N Line recently. Though not a full-blown N model, the i20 N Line is a step in the right direction. We can expect more Hyundai N Line models to make it to our shores before we get the more hardcore N models. One of such models could be the i10 N Line. The i10 N Line is based on the i10 turbo with a whole host of the exterior, interior and mechanical changes. Let’s take a look at the i10 N Line:

Exterior

The overall silhouette of the hatchback is retained but there are some definitive changes to the exteriors. There’s a unique single-piece grille featuring an N Line logo and red accents, tri-bar LED daytime running lights, horizontal side air vents with honeycomb-pattern grille, and a more muscular bumper with a red spoiler. The side profile has been reworked too and now features bigger, 16-inch alloy wheels with a red accent ring and red-colored i10 logo on the X-shaped C-pillar. At the rear, a red accent on the faux diffuser and twin-tip exhaust outlet lend a distinctive styling. The i10 NIOS in India with the same engine as this car gets 15″ wheels and taller profile rubber to deal with Indian road conditions.

Interior

The sportier theme is carried over in the cabin as well. The interiors receive red-edged air outlet nozzles, metal pedals, and ‘N badges’ over its unique gearshift lever and steering wheel. Apart from this, it also gets red contrast stitching. The rest of the feature list is similar with 8-inch touchscreen with android auto and apple carplay compatibility, driver rearview monitor, steering mounted audio controls, automatic climate control, wireless charging, and a reverse parking camera to name a few.

Powertrain and handling

The i10 N Line is powered by a 1.0-liter T-GDi turbocharged three-cylinder gasoline unit which delivers 100 PS and 172 Nm. It comes with only transmission choice i.e. the 5-speed MT. Hyundai has also tuned the suspension of the i10 N Line for more fun around the corners. Expect the dual exit exhaust to sound better too. Hyundai could bring in the i10 N Line to replace the i10 Nios Turbo which uses the same powertrain.