Hyundai Grand i10 Removed From Company’s Official Website

If you check Hyundai Motor India Ltd.’s official website now, you’d be surprised to not find the Grand i10 in the listings. What does this imply? Does this mean Hyundai has discontinued the Grand i10 in India? Well, there is no official word or statement from Hyundai as of yet, but sooner or later, this was bound to happen. The Hyundai Grand i10 was a generation older product that was being sold alongside its current generation, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.

More details

So, come to think of it, it was inevitable that the older generation version would be discontinued at some point in time, depending on how much Hyundai would ixnay the axing.

That said, without the Hyundai Grand i10 listed on the website, Hyundai, at least according to its website, has 3 hatchbacks to offer for the Indian Market – The Santro, the Grand i10 Nios and the all-new, recently launched i20. Hyundai dealerships have also confirmed the fact that no fresh stock for the Grand i10 is available with them. Only a select few have as much as a handful of models left, which are being offered with attractive discount offers to help clear up the stock.

Other discontinued models

Interestingly, this comes after Hyundai decided to chop its product line-up on some of its offerings like the Santro and the Grand i10 Nios, which is evident by the fact Hyundai pulled down the corporate edition trims of the Santro and the Grand i10 Nios. The Manual transmission option with the Venue 1.0L turbo petrol was also discontinued.

In terms of Mechanicals, the Grand i10 was powered by a 1.2L, naturally aspirated petrol engine which was good for 82BHP of peak power @6000 RPM and 113Nm of peak torque @4000 RPM. This engine was mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. The Grand i10 was offered in 2 variants – Magna and Sportz. The Magna trim retailed for INR 5.91 lakhs ( all prices, ex-showroom ) while the Sportz trim set you back by INR 5.99 lakhs ( all prices, ex-showroom ). Until 2019, it has the Era and Asta trims too.

The Grand i10 competed with the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Swift, Maruti Ignis and Ford Figo.