Car Designer Dilip Chhabria Arrested For Cheating Comedian Kapil Sharma

In a matter of 15 days, Dilip Chhabria has seen a second FIR lodged against him. The second FIR was lodged by Comedian-turned-Actor Kapil Sharma who accused Dilip Chhabria of cheating. According to Sharma, he had paid INR 5.7 crores between 2017-2018 for a Vanity Van to Chhabria and never received it. Kapil Sharma had approached the Mumbai Police Criminal Intelligence Unit ( CIU ) last week to register a complaint against Chhabria.

More details

Initially, in May 2017, Sharma had approached Chhabria to design a vanity van for him. He was asked to pay INR 5.3 crores, which was duly complied with by Sharma, in between May 2017 and May 2018.

Later, after transacting the agreed amount, Sharma found that there was no progress made into the matter. He then approached Chhabria in July 2018 on which Chhabria allegedly demanded a sum of INR 40 Lakh cited as Goods and Services Tax ( GST ) from Sharma, which again was successfully transacted by Sharma in July 2018 itself. After paying a total of INR 5.7 crores, Sharma found that there was still no further development in the subject, after a few months. Chhabria demanded a further payment of INR 60 Lakh for the delivery of the vanity van. Upon this, Sharma approached the National Company Law Tribunal ( NCLT ) in 2019 and NCLT then proceeded to freeze Chhabria’s account.

Chhabria then sent Sharma a bill of around INR 12 Lakh for the vehicle parking and housing spare parts in the premises of the company. Upon receiving the bill, Sharma approached Mumbai Police Economic Offences Wing ( EOW ) and lodged a complaint. CIU has registered a separate case and will investigate into it. A Hindustan Times report quotes Joint commissioner of police Milind Bharambhe saying, “We are in the process of registering a first information report (FIR) against Chhabria for cheating Sharma. We will verify the facts and investigate the case.”

Upon Chhabria’s arrest in December last year, according to Sharma, he met with The Mumbai Police Commissioner of Police, Shri Param Bir Singh regarding his complaint against Chhabria. The CIU informed the Esplanade Court about Sharma’s complaint and sought the Court’s permission for Chhabria’s custody. Earlier, in December 2020, Mumbai Crime Branch arrested Chhabria claiming he allegedly procured loans for DC Avanti from Non-banking Financial Companies by posing as customers for DC cars.