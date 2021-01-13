Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS is Soon Going to Join the Litre-class Naked Roster

When we talk about iconic litre-class naked motorcycles, it is sort of customary to include the Triumph Speed Triple. The house of Hinckley is renowned all around the globe to come up with some exciting set of two-wheels. The rumours of an updated Speed Triple have been floating around since last year and now, it has been officially confirmed that the 2021 iteration of the Speed Triple is soon going to show its mean, angry face. Triumph Motorcycles has dropped a teaser and has confirmed that the new Speed Triple will be baptized as ‘Speed Triple 1200 RS’.

Triumph is all geared up to start the new year with a bang as it is going to unveil the Speed Triple 1200 RS on 26th January.

The moniker has confirmed that the Speed Triple is indeed going to get a displacement bump. We have often witnessed manufacturer’s bumping up the displacement to comply with the stricter Euro5 norms and it looks like the iconic British manufacturer is treading down the same path with the new Speed Triple 1200 RS.

What remains to be seen is how Triumph plays around the powertrain. Is it going to be a retuned version of the existing 1050 or, more unlikely, is it maybe going to be a version of the Tiger’s 1,215cc mill? Chances are it could even be a new engine altogether. Going by the assumptions that Triumph is also working on a heavily updated Tiger 1200, the last option seems to be the most likely one. If it is indeed going to be an all-new mill, it could spawn a whole different line of 1200 triples, including the Tiger.

The teaser doesn’t reveal much, except for the engine growl, the overall silhouette and the mean, angry face which looks inspired from the current-gen Street Triple RS. The engine growl included in the teaser video, is absolutely delightful to the ears. We just hope that the bump in displacement also translates to extra ponies so that the new Speed Triple 1200 RS gives it back to its rivals. For full confirmation of this new model, you won’t have to wait long. Stay tuned for more updates regarding the new Speed Triple 1200 RS.