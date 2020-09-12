Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS Corporate Edition Launched

In a bid to increase sales this festive season, Hyundai Motors has introduced a new special edition for its Grand i10 NIOS. This new Corporate Edition will be based on the Magna variant but will also get some additional premium features, along with some minor cosmetic upgrade. This special variant is priced slightly above the normal Magna variant.

Although you still won’t find the much needed major changes like dual tone exteriors or shark fin antenna, but some other minor cosmetic changes, which you will see in this special edition, include body coloured ORVMs, along with integrated turn indicators. Also, the older 14-inch steel wheels with their plain and blunt white wheel caps, are now replaced by new 15-inch alloy wheels, with a new design and shining gunmetal grey finish.

As mentioned earlier, the Corporate Edition will be based on the Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS Magna variant. But this special edition will get some additional features over the regular Magna variant, for a small premium. Some of the additional features on the interior front, include a new 6.75-inch touchscreen infotainment system instead of the old regular 2 DIN audio system. This infotainment system will also support Apple Car Play and Android Auto connectivity.

Well, we have already mentioned about the ORVM’s, but did what we didn’t mention was that these ORVM’s will also be electrically-adjustable. Other interior updates also include a in-cabin air purifier and anti-bacterial seats, which will be very useful in this pandemic situation.

Now, before mentioning the pricing, we do feel that these added features in the Corporate Edition definitely feel worth the small premium you will pay over the regular Magna variants. The variant above the base, in the corporate line-up will cost up to Rs 41,000 more than the base Magna Corporate Edition but it also gets more additional features like auto AC and projector headlamps.

Here is the price table, with difference between the price of the two choices offered: