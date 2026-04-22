MG Majestor to be launched on April 27

MG Motor is all set to launch the MG Majestor in India on April 27. The SUV was earlier planned for April 20, but the date has now been updated. This model will replace the Gloster and become the brand’s flagship offering.
The Majestor is being positioned as a large and premium SUV with a clear focus on size, presence and features. It is expected to take on rivals like the Toyota Fortuner, Jeep Meridian and Skoda Kodiaq.
Size and design
The Majestor stands out with its large proportions. It is longer, wider and taller than many SUVs in this space, which gives it a commanding appeal!
|Dimension
|Measurement
|Length
|5046 mm
|Width
|2016 mm
|Height
|1876 mm
|Wheelbase
|2950 mm
In terms of design, the SUV carries a bold and upright look. The front gets a large grille with a dark finish, along with vertical LED headlamps and a sharp DRL pattern. From the side, the 19 inch alloy wheels and side steps add to its size and stance. At the rear, connected LED tail lamps and a wide body design give it a solid look. Overall, it has a proper big SUV appearance.
Engine and performance
The Majestor continues with a diesel engine setup that focuses on both power and usability. It gets a 2.0 litre twin turbo diesel engine producing around 215 hp and 478.5 Nm torque. This engine is paired with an 8 speed automatic gearbox.
It also comes with a 4WD system that includes low range, making it suitable for rough terrain. The SUV is equipped with three locking differentials and multiple terrain modes like snow, sand, mud and rock. There is also a crawl mode which helps in difficult off road situations. This setup makes it capable for both highways and off road driving.
Interior and seating
Inside, the Majestor focuses on space, comfort and a premium feel. It is available in both 6 and 7 seat layouts, with the option of captain seats in the second row. The cabin uses a black theme with silver highlights.
The dashboard comes with dual large screens for infotainment and driver display. There is a panoramic sunroof which adds to the sense of space. The seats come with leatherette finish and the front seats are powered with memory function. Ventilation and massage functions are also available for added comfort.
Passengers also get ambient lighting, good legroom and a wide cabin feel, making it suitable for long journeys.
Features and safety
The SUV comes with a long list of features. It includes 3 zone climate control, a JBL sound system, 360 degree camera, wireless charging and a powered tailgate. There is also a 220V power outlet in second row for added convenience.
On the safety side, the Majestor gets 6 airbags as standard along with Level 2 ADAS features. It also includes hill hold, hill descent control and tyre pressure monitoring, which adds to overall safety.
Variants and options
The Majestor will be offered in multiple variants including Sharp 4X2, Savvy 4X2 and Savvy 4X4. Buyers will also get colour choices like Metal Black, Pearl White, Concrete Grey and Metal Ash.
MG is also offering benefits for early buyers, including a 5 year unlimited km warranty, 5 year roadside assistance and 5 free services. Along with this, MG is also offering an ICICI Bank Emeralde Credit Card to pre booked-customers!