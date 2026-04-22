MINI India opens pre-bookings for locally assembled MINI Countryman C

MINI India has opened pre-bookings for the new MINI Countryman C in India. This version is important as it will be locally assembled at the BMW Group plant in Chennai, making it more relevant for the market. It also introduces a new petrol option to the Countryman lineup, adding more choice for buyers.
What is new
This version sits below the top JCW All4 model. It is a two wheel drive petrol SUV and will be more affordable than the performance version. Earlier models of the Countryman were also assembled in India in 2013 and 2018. So this move brings back local production once again.
Production and lineup
- Locally assembled at BMW Group plant Chennai
- Petrol only variant for India
- Electric and JCW versions still imported as CBU
- Completes the full Countryman range in India
This means buyers now get petrol, electric and performance options in one lineup.
Engine expectations
- 1.5 litre turbo petrol engine likely
- Could be shared with the BMW X1
- Built on the same UKL2 platform
- 7 speed dual clutch automatic gearbox expected
- Front wheel drive setup
There is also a chance of a 2.0 litre petrol option, but final details are yet to be confirmed.
Price expectations
The pricing will be a big talking point!
It is likely to be priced around Rs 55 lakh, which makes it noticeably more accessible than the JCW All4 that sits at Rs 64.9 lakh. The earlier model was priced close to Rs 48 lakh, but factors like updates and market changes may push the price slightly higher this time. With local assembly, the cost advantage could be around Rs 10 lakh, helping it sit closer to other luxury SUVs in this segment.
Rivals in India
The new Countryman C will take on well known rivals like the BMW X1, Mercedes Benz GLA and Audi Q3. All three are already strong options in this segment, known for their premium feel, performance and brand value, which means the competition will be quite tough in this price range.
Design and space
The Countryman continues with its bold MINI design. It offers more space than before and feels more practical for daily use.
- Larger size for better cabin room
- Strong road presence
- Suitable for city and highway use
- Built for both daily drives and weekend trips
Dealership and reach
MINI has a growing presence in India
- 12 sales touchpoints across 9 cities
- 51 service points across 36 cities
- Supported by BMW service network
Customers can book through dealerships or online platforms.
Final Note
The Countryman C adds an important option in the lineup. It brings petrol power with local assembly, which can help pricing. If the expected price holds, it can attract buyers looking for a premium SUV with a different style.