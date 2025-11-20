  • Home
    •   •  
  • News
    •   •  
  • Hyundai Empowers 50 Indian Artists with 60 Lakh Grant to Transform Communities Through Art Hyundai Empowers 50 Indian Art...

Hyundai Empowers 50 Indian Artists with 60 Lakh Grant to Transform Communities Through Art

News / By / / 4 minutes of reading

Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF) the CSR arm of Hyundai Motor India Limited has announced the 50 grantees of its “Art for Hope – Season 5” program. This year, the foundation is supporting creativity that brings about social change with a total grant of INR 60 lakh for the artists across the country.

  • 40 individual artists received INR 1 lakh each.
  • 10 institutional projects received INR 2 lakh each.

Applications poured in from 30 regions ranging from states and union territories. After careful selection, the final 50 projects represent 22 different regions, a testament to the incredible diversity of India.

The program focuses on art that brings communities together and gives a voice to underrepresented communities. This includes visual arts, performing arts, folk, crafts, and digital media, as well as projects that combine different art forms. The initiative seeks to foster work that generates conversations, preserves heritage and inspires change.

Key Highlights:

  • Projects from rural areas, tribal area and urban cities were included.
  • Grantees are selected on the basis of creativity, originality and social impact.
  • The jury comprised experts like Pandit Sajan Mishra (Padma Bhushan, Hindustani classical vocalist), Mr. Aaquib Wani (experiential designer), Ms. Garima Avtar (content creator), Mr. Nikhil Chawla (journalist), and Mr. Aditya Arya (photography curator).
  • Artists will be accompanied with mentorship, upskills workshops and regional exhibition opportunities.

List of individual grant winners – grant amount INR 1,00,000:

S. No.NameCityStateTitle
1Abishi SarkarPaschim BardhamanWest BengalRemembering Hat Pakha
2Bholla ManasHyderabadTelanganaGuardians of the Flyways: A Terracotta Archive
3Dr Asha KumariNuhHaryanaReviving Bitoda Art ‚ A Rural Art Form of Haryana
4Prabha SinghGhaziabadUttar PradeshBatik Painting
5Prabhat Jyoti GowalaGolaghatAssamThe Me You See
6Vankar Chetan HirjiAhmedabadGujaratWeaving Futures: Sustaining Bhujodi Craft Through Innovation & Heritage
7Ajay Kumar Garg*JaipurRajasthanPreserving Heritage and Empowering the Deaf through Miniature Art
8Akash SrivastavaDelhiDelhiWhat Remains After the Noise
9Anupama DeyHooghlyWest BengalPerforming Disappearance: Archiving Indian Circus Culture through Craft
10Ashwin BabuRaigadMaharashtraEducation Without Access
11Biplab SarkarJalpaiguriWest BengalStreet Markets in the Digital Age
12D Anthoni GuruzPuducherryPuducherryMoving Margins, Uncovering Utopias
13Deepak Kumar BeheraBaleshwarOdishaRoots & Reflections: Sculpting the Past into the Present
14G RahulDelhiDelhiBandwalla – Left Behind: Fading Rhythms in a Changing City
15Manoj Kumar PannalaWarangalTelanganaUnder the Same Sun
16Milan Ashvinbhai LunagariyaVadodaraGujaratRoots of the Land
17Nayanjyoti BarmanBengaluruKarnatakaA Nest Once Here
18Pratham KaushikBirbhumWest BengalTerrains of Memory
19Ritika AnandBhopalMadhya PradeshHands of Imagination
20Satish MoladiyaVadodaraGujaratSarovar
21Subhash DekaBarpetaAssamEchoes Through the Golden Door: A Sound in a Space to Tribute my Ancestors
22Surajit MudiBirbhumWest BengalImage as Encounter
23Umesh KumarDelhiDelhiChehek (A Tale of Disappearing Sparrows)
24Yash H DesaiVadodaraGujaratAn Unknown Land (ongoing 2019)
25Akanksha Kamble*ThaneMaharashtraEmpathy Map: d/D
26Aleena KhanBhopalMadhya PradeshChaand (Shades of Life)
27Amit NadigBengaluruKarnatakaThe Deutsch Bharatiya Big Band
28Ramesh ChanderVaranasiUttar PradeshWater Pollution
29Sonu Gupta*RohtasBiharColors of Courage
30Nilisha PhadMumbaiMaharashtraEvolving Identities of Urban India Visual Narratives of Memory, Emotion and Change
31Ravice RashidSrinagarJammu & KashmirRecreating Shikargah Pather with Young Bhands of Kashmir
32Darshan ManjareKolhapurMaharashtraColour of the Earth
33Hiralkumar Arunbhai ChaudhuriVadodaraGujaratThreads of Transition
34Ninkkhan KeishingManipurManipurPau-rou (Watonna Wanglaga Kwakna Phamteke)
35Kavindra BamDharamshalaHimachal PradeshFuture Forms – Blending Tradition with Tomorrow
36Nawas AliChikmanglurKarnatakaKolkali and Kalari: Resilience Through Rhythms
37Abhay Pratap SinghRaigarhChhattisgarhMic is a Speaker in Reverse
38Nyamem JiniWest SiangArunachal PradeshTapestry of Existence ll
39Sarath Kumar SChennaiTamil Nadu Roots Beneath Concrete
40Harish Lal AryaChampawatUttarakhandChildhood in Transition: A Dialogue Between Playgrounds and Screens

List of institutional grant winners – grant amount INR 2,00,000:

41Rasa IndiaChennaiTamil NaduEkam – One Essence, Many Expressions
42SHEDO: Social Health & Education Development OrganisationHardaMadhya PradeshMusic Instrument Library: A Space for Musical Harmony, Learning, and Access
43Cloket Fashion Technologies Pvt Ltd (Ashadeep Baruah)Kamrup MetroAssamThe Upcycling Project
44The Glassmakers ClubDelhiDelhiTranscendence: From Windshield to Wonder
45Jagori Foundation Charitable Trust (Sayali Birmole*)ThaneMaharashtraEco-Friendly Shadu Clay & Mask-Making Workshop for Children with Disabilities in Thane District
46Kaivalya Plays (Gaurav Singh)DelhiDelhiAI for Storytelling: Empowering Young Artists through Techno-Pragmatic Practices
47Akaar Welfare Society (Maitraiyee Kuhu)PatnaBiharBagheli Raga
48Project Vyom (Vipul)DelhiDelhiTheatre Without Walls
49DastakarDelhiDelhiFrom Village Walls to Urban Interiors – Madhubani Reimagined
50Global Music InstituteGautam Buddha NagarUttar PradeshIt’s Time to Talk: Mental Health in the Indian Independent Music Industry

Mr Puneet Anand, AVP & Vertical Head – Corporate Affairs, Corporate Communication & Social, HMIL, said:
“Art for Hope – Season 5 is the celebration of India’s rich creative spectrum. From tribal storytellers to urban innovators to digital creators, we’re supporting projects that preserve culture, share untold stories and inspire social progress. This initiative is where creativity and purpose meet.

The program will culminate in a great public show in New Delhi sometime around February 2026. This event will bring together artists, communities and audiences to celebrate creativity, dialogue and social impact.

Hyundai is not simply funding art, they are in the process of creating a platform for voices that matter. Art becomes more than a form of expression – it becomes a tool to inspire empathy, inclusion and positive change.

This edition of “Art for Hope” shows how corporations can contribute to building talent and making art accessible, meaningful and relevant to society.

Scroll to Top