ChargeZone’s Project E-DHARA Is Transforming India’s EV Highways with 100% Renewable Energy

ChargeZone, India’s biggest EV charging company has taken a huge step towards the greener future with the launch of Project E-DHARA. The project aims at ensuring the entire charging network of the company is powered by 100% renewable energy, which would be a major milestone in the clean mobility journey of India.
The first such hub, under this project, is now live in Dahej, Gujarat. This site is special as it integrates solar power, battery storage and high-speed EV charging into a single seamless system. The Dahej hub has:
- 1 megawatt solar plant to produce clean energy.
- 5 megawatt hour battery storage to ensure that the charging does not stop.
Designed to work mostly off-grid, using conventional power only if it is needed.
This hub is a prototype for a larger vision: ChargeZone is aiming to have 100 renewable-powered charging hubs along key highways across India by next year. This means that long distance EV drivers and electric freight trucks such as BillionE Mobility can charge using 100% green energy.
Why is this important? Today, about 75% of India’s electricity is still comes from coal and conventional sources. Even though EVs reduce tailpipe emissions, they are only clean if the electricity used to charge them is renewable. Project E-DHARA addresses this directly by ensuring the vehicles are fully sustainable and the energy behind it is sustainable.
Some of the salient features about Project E-DHARA:
- Integrates Solar generation, Battery Storage and High-Speed Charger.
- Supports passenger EVs as well as electric freight vehicles
- Most hubs will work off-grid, which makes them resilient and future-ready.
- Designed to catalyse India’s net zero goals and clean mobility ecosystem.
Kartikey Hariyani, Founder and CEO of ChargeZone said:
“Electric vehicles have already transformed mobility in India in terms of emission.” But real decarbonization is when the power behind them is green. Project E-DHARA is a project combining solar, batteries and high-speed chargers to build a 100% renewable highway network. This is more than technology; it’s India leading the way in terms of sustainable mobility.”
With Project E-DHARA, Chargezone is not only charging vehicles. They are charging up India’s future with clean energy, building a sustainable, reliable, and resilient EV infrastructure for the years to come.