India Kawasaki Commences Bookings For New BS6 Line-up

Kawasaki dealers have begun accepting bookings for BS6-compliant versions of the Z650, Z900, and the Ninja 650. These bikes haven’t made it to the showrooms yet but are expected to go on sale in June 2020. The motorcycles were supposed to reach showrooms by April but have been delayed due to the lockdown imposed amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dealerships have begun accepting bookings for the 2020 Kawasaki Ninja 650, Kawasaki Z900 and the Z650 that comply with the new emissions standards. The Kawasaki Ninja 650 and Z650 BS6 motorcycles also feature a host of upgrades over its BS4 counterparts. Kawasaki had revealed tentative prices for the BS6 Ninja 650 back in January 2020.

The Japanese company said the Ninja 650 would be priced between Rs 6.45-6.75 lakh.This makes the 2020 model at least Rs 56,000 more expensive than the 2019 model. Similarly, the BS6 Z650 also witnessed a nearly identical price hike and it’s expected to cost between Rs 6.25-6.50 lakh. As for the 2020 Z900, Kawasaki said that the updated middleweight, sport-naked would be priced between Rs 8.5-9 lakh. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom.The prices were announced soon after the Z900 made its global debut at EICMA 2019 in Italy.

Speaking about the changes on the 2020 Kawasaki Z650 BS6, the motorcycle features a new headlamp cowl that is inspired by its elder sibling, the Z900. With the new front fascia, the updated Z650 features a more aggressive and sharp design as compared to the older model. The sharp chin spoiler, new meter cover, and more forward-slanting lines contribute to the sugomi design.

In terms of features, the all new digital TFT colour instrumentation – a Kawasaki first in the 650cc class – gives the cockpit a high-tech, high-grade appearance. The new meter also offers additional features unavailable on the previous model. A Bluetooth technology built into the instrument panel enables riders to connect to their motorcycle wirelessly. Using the smartphone application “RIDEOLOGY THE APP,” a number of instrument functions can be accessed, contributing to an enhanced motorcycling experience.

The 2020 Kawasaki Ninja 650 BS6 also features a few design revisions. It now features a new sharper and aggressive-looking fairing with a redesigned fuel tank and tail section. The twin headlamps now get full-LED treatment. As far as features are concerned, both the bikes share the same features.

In terms of mechanicals, both the bikes share the same 649cc parallel-twin engine although in different states of tune. The one in Z650 in its BS6 form produces a peak power of 67.3bhp at 8000rpm, and a peak torque of 64Nm at 6700rpm. In comparison, the BS4 engine churned out 67.2bhp and 65.7Nm. The engine will continue to come mated to a six-speed gearbox. Whereas, the one powering the Ninja 650 produces a peak power of 66.4bhp at 8000rpm and a peak torque of 64Nm at 6700rpm. We expect the sports tourer to have an improved mid-range torque output in its BS6 format.

Speaking of the Z900, like the Ninja 650 and Z650, it’s not an all-new bike but bears significant upgrades that make it a lot more competitive in its segment. That said, the new 2020 Kawasaki Z900 costs close to a lakh more than the previous Z900 (Rs 7.69 lakh, ex-showroom), which is quite a steep hike. What remains to be seen is if the final price that the company reveals in June will be as steep.

The Japanese bike maker expects to begin delivering the bikes to the customers by June end. However, it will all depend on how long the lockdown period is extended in the country and how long it takes to gain normalcy.