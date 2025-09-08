Hyundai Cuts Prices by Up to ₹2.4 Lakh After GST Rate Reduction – A Festive Gift for Car Buyers

Overview
- Government Move: GST on passenger vehicles reduced, effective 22nd September 2025.
- Full Pass-Through: Hyundai transfers the entire benefit to customers.
- Big Savings: Price drops range from ₹60,000 to ₹2.4 lakh across models.
- Festive Timing: The cuts arrive just as the car-buying season kicks in.
Introduction
Festive season just got a lot brighter for car buyers. Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has announced that it will pass on the complete benefit of the government’s GST reduction on passenger vehicles, making its cars and SUVs significantly more affordable. Effective from 22nd September 2025, customers will see price drops of up to ₹2.4 lakh across Hyundai’s lineup, from compact hatchbacks to premium SUVs. This move not only makes car ownership easier but also gives a fresh boost to the industry at the perfect time.
Why This Matters
The government’s decision to lower GST on passenger vehicles is more than just a tax reform—it’s a move that directly touches customers’ lives. Here’s why:
- Affordability: Cars instantly become more budget-friendly.
- Demand Revival: Arrives at the start of India’s most important car-buying season.
- Accessibility: Opens doors for more families to own modern, safe, and efficient cars.
Hyundai’s MD, Unsoo Kim, welcomed the reform, calling it “a strong step towards empowering millions of customers and a boost for the automotive industry.
Model-Wise Savings
Hyundai has made sure every category of buyer benefits. Here’s a quick look at the reductions:
- Hatchbacks & Sedans
- Grand i10 Nios – up to ₹73,808 less
- Aura – up to ₹78,465 less
- i20 – up to ₹98,053 less
- i20 N Line – up to ₹1,08,116 less
- Verna – up to ₹60,640 less
- Compact SUVs
- Exter – up to ₹89,209 less
- Venue – up to ₹1,23,659 less
- Venue N Line – up to ₹1,19,390 less
- Premium SUVs
- Creta – up to ₹72,145 less
- Creta N Line – up to ₹71,762 less
- Alcazar – up to ₹75,376 less
- Tucson – the biggest cut, a massive ₹2,40,303 less
Festive Season Perfectly Timed
With the GST cut taking effect from 22nd September, Hyundai’s announcement is perfectly timed for Navratri, Diwali, and year-end celebrations—when car sales peak. For customers, this means more savings exactly when they’re ready to buy, making it easier to upgrade to their dream car.
Conclusion
Hyundai has turned the government’s GST reform into a direct win for customers. By passing on the entire benefit, it has lowered prices across its range, from the entry-level Nios to the premium Tucson. For Indian families, this means more choices, better value, and the joy of owning a Hyundai at the right time. With savings as high as ₹2.4 lakh, Hyundai has given buyers not just a car, but a festive reason to celebrate.
