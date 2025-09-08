10 Amazing Things About the VinFast VF6 – India’s New Value EV

The Vinfast VF6 has made its debut in India, and it is turning heads for all the right reasons. From an aggressive starting price to class-leading specifications and features, this EV is positioned to disrupt the market. Here are ten things about the VF6 that will make you go wow.
1. The headline story – pricing
The biggest story about the VF6 in India is the mouth-watering price it’s launched at. Even with its best-in-class battery capacity and power, its price undercuts rivals like the Windsor Pro, which starts at 17.5 lakh, and Hyundai Creta, which starts at 18 lakh. The VF6 also comes with the biggest battery pack and the most power among its peers. To compare, the Tata Curvv EV, which has a much smaller 45 kWh battery in its base variant, is still more expensive than the VF6. Starting at Rs 16.49 lakh ex-showroom for the Earth variant, which comes loaded with features, the VF6 offers insane value for money. The Wind and Wind Infinity variants are priced at Rs 17.79 lakh and Rs 20.89 lakh respectively, which again is fantastic value.
2. Biggest battery in its class
At 59.6 kWh, the Vinfast VF6 has the largest battery pack in its class. Its closest rival, the JSW MG Windsor Pro, has 52.9 kWh. The Creta offers 51.4 kWh in its higher, more expensive variants and even less in the base versions. The Tata Curvv EV also falls short by 14.6 kWh in its base and 8.2 kWh in higher trims. In short, the VF6 gives you the biggest battery for significantly less money.
3. Most powerful car in its class
The VF6 has only one battery pack but comes in two states of tune. Even the Earth variant, with 175 hp, outclasses rivals with 40 more horses and 50 Nm more torque than the Windsor Pro. The Wind variant goes further with 201 hp and 310 Nm, offering up to 67 hp and 110 Nm more than competitors. Against the Creta and Curvv EV, the VF6 comfortably leads on power and torque.
4. Elegant design by Turino Design
Designed by Turino Design of Italy, the VF6 is proportionate, elegant, and timeless. Unlike many modern SUVs with busy styling, the VF6 uses measured curves and clean lines. The Italian touch gives it understated sportiness and sophistication from every angle.
5. Windscreen-projection HUD
The VF6 is the most affordable car you can buy with an advanced windscreen-projection HUD. Unlike combiner HUDs in smaller cars, this one projects directly on the glass in white, cyan, and green. It shows navigation, speed, ADAS alerts, blind-spot detection, battery percentage, and more.
6. Clean, fuss-free interior
The interior design is minimalist, Tesla-like, and clutter-free. A 12.9-inch high-resolution screen handles most controls, with very few physical buttons. Highlights include a panoramic glass roof, ventilated and powered seats, dual-zone AC, and generous storage spaces.
7. Free charging until July 2028
Perhaps the most outstanding feature is free charging until the end of 2028. That means zero running cost for at least three years at affiliated charging stations. For high-mileage users, this can save lakhs compared to ICE cars and even other EVs.
8. Free maintenance for three years
Vinfast is offering free maintenance for three years, a rare benefit in this segment. Add a comprehensive 7-year/2,00,000 km warranty, and ownership costs are cut down significantly.
9. Feature-loaded base variant
The Earth variant, starting at ₹16.49 lakh, is loaded with features. You get auto LED lamps and DRLs, auto wipers, acoustic windshield glass, keyless entry and go, powered driver seat, auto AC, auto-dimming IRVM, 7 airbags, 360-degree camera, TPMS, cruise control, wireless Android Auto and CarPlay, a 12.9-inch screen, and connected car tech.
The Wind variant adds more power, ventilated seats, dual-zone AC, an 8-speaker system, ADAS Level 2, 18-inch wheels, and a PM 1.0 purifier. The Wind Infinity adds a panoramic sunroof.
10. Built at a state-of-the-art plant
The VF6 and VF7 are produced at Vinfast’s new 400-acre plant in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu. Built with an initial investment of Rs 4,000 crore, the facility is 90 percent automated and will eventually scale to Rs 17,000 crore. With modern processes and high standards, this plant ensures that Vinfast vehicles deliver both quality and reliability.
Conclusion
The Vinfast VF6 combines value, power, design, and ownership perks like no other. With free charging, free maintenance, and a long warranty, it sets a benchmark in its segment while keeping pricing competitive.