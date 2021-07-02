Hyundai Creta SX MT Variants Pulled Off The Shelves

Hyundai recently added a new trim in the Creta lineup, called the SX Executive sometime back. The SX Executive is available with both petrol and diesel engine options and comes paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox. When it comes to the positioning, the SX Executive slots itself right in the middle of S and SX variants and is Rs. 78,000 cheaper than the latter while missing out on some features. And now, reports suggest that Hyundai has silently discontinued Creta’s MT-equipped petrol and diesel variants of the second-from-the-top SX trim.

There is currently no official word stating the reason behind it and the changes are yet to get reflected on the company’s official website.

It is being assumed that the introduction of the SX Executive trim could be the reason behind the discontinuation. The SX Executive misses out on an infotainment system but gets other features like a wireless charger, a panoramic sunroof, auto air conditioning, and cruise control. The 2021 Hyundai Creta SX Executive trim carries a sticker tag of Rs. 13.18 lakh for petrol MT and the similar spec diesel variant costs Rs. 14.18 lakh for the diesel variant (both prices, ex-showroom). To put things into perspective, Hyundai sold the 1.5 SX petrol MT at a price of Rs. 13.97 lakh while the 1.5 SX diesel MT retailed at Rs. 14.97 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).

Hyundai creta sales milestone

The Hyundai Creta recently achieved yet another sales milestone which clearly proves how much the Indians love it. It has achieved a cumulative sale of 6 lakh units over a period of roughly 6 years or 70 months. The second-gen Creta was launched just before the first lockdown last year and it still managed to achieve 1 lakh units between the period of August 2020 and June 2021. This is a commendable feat for the SUV as it was able to top the charts despite the severe impacts of the Covid 19 pandemic and the poor market conditions.

It comes with a choice of a 1.5 litre naturally aspirated petrol engine mated to a 6-speed manual or a CVT gearbox, a 1.4-litre turbo petrol motor mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox and a 1.5-litre diesel engine mated to either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter gearbox.