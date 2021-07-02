Maserati MC20 Is Headed To Our Shores!

Maserati India has confirmed that they will be bringing in the MC20 to India and they have now started accepting pre-bookings for the mid-engined sportscar. The deliveries for the MC20 will start in February 2022 for India. The MC20 will be the fourth car in Maserati India’s portfolio after the Ghibli, Levante and the Quattroporte.

More details

The MC20 was revealed in 2020 and is a part of Maserati’s revival plan which includes going back to its performance-focused racing roots. The MC20 was designed in Modena and it takes heavy inspiration from its predecessor MC12.

The elusive design

Maserati says that the design is said to reflect their brand history. The chassis is a new carbon fibre tub that is similar to McLaren’s new sports series and offers a flexible, rigid and lightweight structure. The MC20 will be manufactured on the same assembly line as the Gran Turismo. The front and rear suspension feature a double-wishbone design with each wishbone having two bottom links and a single top link. Along with the new chassis, the design is radical too.

The aerodynamic bits have been kept in the bodywork with none of the wings or active aero visible outside. The typical Maserati portholes on the wings have been reimagined as a simple graphic and elements like the concave grille and three-spoke birdcage like wheels finish off the design.

The cabin

The cabin is driver-focused which prioritizes form over function. It features a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch infotainment screen mounted lower down. The driving modes are engaged via a centrally mounted switch. The MC20 is a strict two-seater and gets a 150-litre luggage compartment in the front.

Engine and performance

Coming to the juicy bit, the engine is developed right from the scratch without any input from Ferrari, unlike the past. The engine is called Nettuno and it is a twin-turbocharged 3-litre petrol V6 that produces 630hp and 730nm of torque.

The transmission duties are taken care by an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The MC20 weighs lesser than 1500kgs and this enables it to propel itself from 0-100km/h in 2.9 seconds. It maxes out at 325km/h.

The prices for the Maserati MC20 will be revealed in the coming months and it will surely be a breath of fresh air among other supercars.