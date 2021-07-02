Upcoming Citroen C3 Could Feature The Largest Infotainment System In Its Class

Citroen marked its foray into the Indian market with its C5 Aircross premium SUV. The C5 Aircross was a revelation and that certainly has made us a little greedy. The popular French Carmaker has already flexed what it’s capable of and now, it is looking forward to expanding its India portfolio with the launch of C3. As the name suggests, the C3 or C3 Aircross will sit below the C5 Aircross. It has already been spied testing on Indian roads and its scale model recently got leaked online but what we have today is even more interesting!

More details

A spy video has surfaced online that gives us a little peek inside the C3’s cabin. It looks like the car is still in its prototype phase and should officially reveal its face later this year or sometime next year.

One of the major highlights of the Citroen C5 Aircross is its cabin. It has a unique layout that really makes the Aircross stand apart from the rest of the crowd and moreover, it comes loaded to the brim with features. The C3, in a likely manner, is expected to follow C5’s footprints in this regard.

The spy shots reveal a large floating touchscreen infotainment system. The unit is likely to support Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. And by the looks of it, it could become the largest infotainment system in its class. In a typical Citroen fashion, there is a binnacle instrument cluster. More details are expected to surface soon.

The C3 is a high riding compact SUV which is based on the PSA Group’s Common Modular Platform (CMP), and yes completely different to the one that underpins the C5 Aircross SUV. The typical Citroen design elements can’t be missed that will make the C3 stand out from the rest of the cars of its segment. The C3 will boast of a wide typical Citroen grille at the front that will be flanked by dual-layer headlamps to make it look sharper and somewhat similar to the existing C5 SUV. The rounded shapes of the bonnet are a common detail with the European C3, as is the styling of the grille. The side profile of the upcoming SUV features wheel arches shod with alloy wheels. Also, it uses a contrast orange roof, along with some other orange highlights here and there lending it a very sporty appeal.

Citroen’s upcoming sub-compact SUV is expected to be equipped with a single 1.2-litre turbocharged gasoline engine. It is likely to produce around 130hp, and the engine is likely to be offered with manual and automatic gearbox options as well. It will be placed in the sub-four meter range and will take on the likes of the Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue and Maruti Vitara Brezza.