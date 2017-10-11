Hyundai Creta Sport Unveiled In Brazil, India Bound?

Korean automobile manufacturer Hyundai recently unveiled the Creta Sport and the model will soon go on sale in the Brazilian market. The compact SUV receives a host of visual updates to the exterior and a few new features inside while the engine specifications remain the same.

Changes to the Hyundai Creta Sport over the standard model include parts finished in gloss black such as the grille, front and rear skid plate, ORVMs, roof rails, shark fin antenna and the spoiler. Hyundai also offers new 17 inch dual tone alloy wheels with the Creta Sport.

Also read: New 2017 Hyundai TUCSON With Intellimatic 4WD Launched In India : Images, Features, Tech Specs And Prices

Moving on to the interiors, the Hyundai Creta Sport comes equipped with black upholstery with a black dashboard and piano black highlights on the steering wheel, gear lever and the HVAC vents. Also on offer is a seven inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety features on the model include front airbags ABS with EBD, ESC, traction control and hill start assist.

In Brazil, the Hyundai Creta is offered with a 1.6-litre and a 2.0-litre flex-fuel engine. These engine are capable of producing 156 bhp with 187 Nm of torque and 166 bhp with 201 Nm of torque respectively. Back home in India, the compact SUV from Hyundai is available with three engine options including a 1.6-litre petrol engine, a 1.6-litre diesel engine and a 1.4-litre diesel engine. Transmission duties are taken care of by a six speed manual transmission while a six speed automatic transmission is available only with the 1.6-litre petrol and diesel engines.

The Creta Sport is expected to be launched in Brazil next month. Will Hyundai bring the Creta Sport to India? We are yet to hear from Hyundai India on the same. Stay tuned for updates. Meanwhile, let us know your views on the Hyundai Creta Sport through the comments section below.