Hyundai Creta Sales Cross Half A Million Mark Since The Introduction Of The Original

Ever since it became a thing of reality in 2015, the Hyundai Creta has remained a formidable contender in its segment. It might have been facing stiff competition from its Korean cousin in recent times but it continues to soldier on! Over the years, it has become a household name and every potential customer who thinks of buying a compact SUV, gives the Hyundai Creta a serious thought.

More details

Confirming its huge success over the years, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. today announced an impressive feat for Hyundai Creta achieving the 500, 000 domestic sale milestone.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “Hyundai Creta has been the blockbuster model in the Indian Automobile industry ever since its launch in 2015. Redefining the SUV landscape in India, Creta’s supremacy transpires from Hyundai’s technological prowess and innovation, outperforming the industry benchmarks in all aspects. With the 500, 000 sales mark, the Creta has set yet another benchmark in the industry, reaffirming a legacy of leadership in the SUV segment. At Hyundai Motor India, we are continuously strengthening our portfolio with the best-in-segment features and technologically advanced products to make our customers’ life a happy life.”

He further added, “HMIL has also contributed strongly in the UV Segment with 4 SUVs – All-New Creta, Venue, Tucson and Kona Electric registering the sale of 34 212 Units (April ~July 2020) showcasing customer acceptance of SUVs in the Hyundai portfolio leading to higher brand affinity.”

Additional stats

The all-new Creta has been the Best-selling SUV for three consecutive months of May, June and July 2020. Further, the all-new Creta has received over 65,000 bookings since launch in March 2020. The contribution of Diesel in the all-New Creta bookings continues to soar and is now at 60% indicating a strong demand for Hyundai’s advanced and globally proven Diesel BS6 Technology. Additionally, The Made-in-India, all-new Creta, has created waves across 88 countries and cemented its position in the global market as well. This achievement stands testament to All-New Creta’s superior looks, feature-rich package and dominant performance that has won hearts across India, even during these trying times.

Engine options and features

The new 2020 Hyundai Creta is offered in three BS6 compliant engine options- a 1.5-litre MPi petrol engine producing 115 PS of power and 144 Nm of torque, 1.4-litre Kappa turbo petrol that puts out 140 PS of power and 242 Nm of torque and a 1.5-litre U2 CRDi diesel engine producing 115 PS of power and 250 Nm of torque. They are mated to a 6-speed manual, 7-speed DCT and 6-speed manual and auto transmissions, respectively and offer segment-best fuel economy figures. To enhance the Driving Experience, All-New Creta comes with 3 Drive modes (Eco, Comfort & Sport) and Traction Control Modes (Snow, Sand & Mud) that optimise the driving comfort across different terrains.

When it comes to the equipment list, the new Creta is feature-packed and comes with a host of creature comforts such as Voice-Enabled smart panoramic sunroof, drive modes, paddle shifters, ventilated seats, Bose premium sound system with 8 speakers, an air purifier among many more.