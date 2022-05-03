Hyundai Creta Knight Edition Launched, MY’22 Updates Introduced

Hyundai introduces the black themed Knight Edition of the Creta, along with a bunch of changes across the Creta range as a part of the MY 2022 update

Hyundai Motor India Ltd has launched the new CRETA Knight Edition today. The new variant has its prices starting at Rs. 13 51 200 (ex-showroom). The black themed variant of the popular SUV will offered on a new S+ trim in manual transmission. It will also be available in the feature packed, top of the line SX (O) trim with IVT and AT transmissions. No manual transmission option will be available for the Creta Knight Edition for this top variant though. The Creta Knight Edition will be available only with the 1.5 litre naturally aspirated MPi petrol and 1.5U2 CRDi diesel engine options. The 1.4 litre turbo engine won’t be availabe with the Creta Knight Edition.

The new CRETA Knight Edition witnesses a whole bunch of aesthetic improvements to stand apart from the rest of the variants in the Creta lineup. Draped in black extrerior paint, the Creta Knight Edition gets the following exterior styling features.

Front Radiator Grille: Black Gloss + Red Inserts

Black Gloss Exterior Styling Elements Front & Rear Skid Plates Lightening Arch C-Pillar Garnish Side Sill Garnish Roof Rails Outside Rear View Mirrors Shark Fin Antenna Tail Lamp Inserts (Black)

Body Colour Door handles

Dark Chrome Emblem Finish

Sporty Red Front Brake Callipers

Dark Metal Coloured Alloy Wheels: S+ Trim – R16 (D=405.6 mm) SX(O) Trim – R17 (D=436.6 mm)

Knight Edition Emblem

The Creta Knight Edition will get Smart Panoramic Sunroof, Tri beam LED Headlamps and Crescent glow LED DRLs as standard. On the inside, it will add a touch of sportiness by offering all black interiors with coloured AC vent inserts; coloured stitching/ piping for steering wheel and seats.

Along with the introduction of the Creta Knight Edition, Hyundai has also introduced a bunch of changes on the Creta as a part of its MY 2022 update. Hyundai will introduce multiple feature changes to the MY’22 Creta that include fitment of Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (Highline) as standard across trims and offers Glossy Black Centre Console on SX (O) Trims, along with introduction of new Denim Blue color. Further, the company will introduce the iMT (Intelligent Manual Transmission) on the Creta 1.5 l Petrol S Trim. Also, the 2022 Creta powered by 1.4 litre T-GDi petrol engine with 7DCT will also be available on a new an S+ variant with multiple additional features over the S Trim; including:

Smart Panoramic Sunroof

R16 (D=405.6 mm) Black Alloy Wheels

Smartphone Wireless Charger

Rear Disc Brakes

Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

Vehicle Stability Management (VSM)

Hill start assist control (HAC)

Paddle Shifters

Metal Pedals

ORVM Electric Folding + Auto Fold

Power Window Auto up/down

CRETA Knight Edition Pan India Ex-Showroom prices are provided below

Engine Transmission S+ SX(O) 1.5 L MPi PETROL 6 MT 13 51 200 – IVT – 17 22 000 1.5 L U2 CRDi DIESEL 6 MT 14 47 200 – 6 AT – 18 18 000

*Ex-Showroom Prices

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said “With the launch of the new CRETA Knight Edition, we are once again offering customers an exciting choice of SUV that matches their aspirations with bold and sporty design enhancements.”