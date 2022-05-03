Automotive Safety : How The Kia Carens Is Bringing About A Positive Change

The modern-day Indian car buyer has started giving vehicle safety the importance it deserves. This is indeed a positive change, because when it comes to road travel, safety needs to be of paramount importance. While drivers should always be well trained, careful and drive safely, their vehicles also need to be equipped with certain safety features that would aid the passengers in case of a mishap.

Kia India seem to be listening to this specific need of the Indian consumers and have loaded up their latest product, the Carens with a robust suite of safety features right from the base variant. Not only does the Carens present itself as a potent Recreational Vehicle which is the most spacious 6/7 seater in its class, but it also boasts of offering the most elaborate suite of safety features as well.

Of late, quite a few car manufacturers have started offering two airbags as standard along with a limited electronic safety suite. However, Kia India has pushed the game further by offering high-end safety features with the Carens which are generally not available in mainstream cars. This simply means that you do not need to pay a premium to buy a safer car, and can rest assured that your family member are safe while they’re travelling by road.

What’s really astonishing is that high end safety features like six airbags, disc brakes on all four wheels along with a host of electronics to assist overall safety of the car have been added even to the base variant of the Carens. These features are usually offered on premium variants of cars which cost way more than the base variants. We do know that the new safety norms will kick in soon and six airbags will need to be offered as standard on all vehicles. The Carens, however, has one-upped the industry by offering these across variants. Not just has the Carens already complied to the upcoming norms, but has far exceeded them by offering additional safety features, something which is a rarity in the mainstream Indian car market.

Before we get into the safety features offered on the Carens, it is worth mentioning that the car’s skeletal structure itself has been developed with high strength steel and materials that lower the impact of damage in case of a crash. Kia has used 34% Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) in the structural construction, giving the Carens extra rigidity and strength along with added stability.

Now, coming specifically to the safety features, the Carens is equipped with something called the Robust 10 Hi-Safety package across variants. This package includes:

Six airbags for protection of all passengers in the car. These include two airbags for the driver and co-driver and four curtain airbags. Electronic Stability Control compensates for the loss of traction when the System detects that the car is losing control. Vehicle Stability Management, which enhances the stability and steering response on wet and slippery driving conditions Hill Assist Control enhances Braking when driving uphill and prevents the car from rolling back when on an incline Downhill Brake Assist supports braking when driving downhill Anti-lock Braking prevents the wheels from locking under harsh braking Brake Assist System increases braking pressure in emergency braking Disc brakes on all wheels ensure optimum braking performance Tyre Pressure Monitoring System ensures that optimum tyre pressure is maintained in all four wheels Rear parking sensors assist the driver when parking the car in reverse

The Carens is certainly redefining the safety standards for the cars in India by leading the way and offering safety features right from its base variant. This has set the stage for all other car manufacturers to follow suite and we hope that they to come up with enhanced safety features in their base variants as well. Like we said earlier safety is paramount and Kia India certainly seem to be leading the way in ensuring the safety of its customers. We earnestly hope that the rest of the industry also follows suit, ensuring safety for road users.