Volkswagen Taigun Gets Updated With More Features, Gets A Price Hike

Volkswagen has made some minor changes to the Taigun lineup by making some features standard. With the update, Volkswagen has also increased the prices across all variants in the range of 2.5 to 4%. This translates to a price hike of around ₹40000 to ₹60000. The company has also mentioned that the hike is also a result of the rise in the input and material costs. The Taigun range is now priced between ₹11.39 lakh to ₹18.59 lakh.

What’s new?

The Taigun range now gets Tyre Pressure Monitoring system standard across all variants. This feature was previously standard only on the top-end variants. The Taigun range also gets an idle engine start/stop feature as standard across variants in the 1-litre TSI engine range. This has resulted in an increase in fuel efficiency by 6 percent. The ARAI claimed fuel efficiency is now rated at 19.20 km/l and 17.23 km/l for the manual and automatic variants respectively. The fuel efficiency of the manual and automatic variants was previously rated at 18.1km/l and 16.44km/l respectively. The GT line variants now get the cherry red-colored dashboard only in the Wild Cherry Red exterior color. Other exterior colors now get glossy grey dashboard inlays.

Volkswagen Taigun: a brief recap

The Taigun features a typically understated design like other Volkswagens. The front features an upright face with a chrome grille featuring horizontal slats. The headlights are LED projector units with LED DRLs. The front bumpers get extensive chrome treatment and a silver skid plate.

The dashboard features a dual-tone theme of black and white. The dashboard features red ambient lighting to liven things up. The seats come in leatherette upholstery depending on the variant and also come with a ventilation function. It gets a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with 6 speakers and wireless smartphone connectivity. Top-end variants will also get an 8-inch virtual cockpit. Other features include wireless charging, cooled glovebox, USB C type charging ports, rear A/C vents, electrically foldable mirrors, automatic climate control with touch-sensitive controls, and Volkswagen’s new three-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel.

The Taigun features two petrol engines and no diesel engine. The entry-level engine is a turbocharged 1.0-liter 3-cylinder TSI engine that produces 115ps and 178nm of torque. It comes mated to a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The second engine option is a turbocharged 1.5 liter 4-cylinder TSI engine which produces 150ps and 250nm of torque.