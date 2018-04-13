Royal Enfield Classic 350 Walks A Fine Line Between A Scrambler And A Café Racer

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 came from Warangal, Telangana and the owner wanted it to have an old school café racer look, with a flatbed seat, bigger tank, big block tyres, and smaller headlight. Everything requested by the owner was implemented on the motorcycle by the folks at Hyderabad based modifiers, EIMOR Customs and the end result is pretty spectacular.

The motorcycle that you see in the images walks a thin line between a café Racer and a scrambler, and it’s called ENVY. The handlebar, for example, are scrambler style units instead of clip-ons which are typically seen on café Racers. It even gets the rugged wire-spoked wheels, wrapped in dual-purpose knobby set of tyres which are usually reserved for scrambler style motorcycles. However, the fuel tank has a typical café racer look, and so does the flat saddle with diamond pattern stitching.

Upfront, the motorcycle features a aftermarket headlight that’s smaller than the stock illuminator. The glass on the headlight gets a yellow tint. As the headlight casing was removed, the speedometer and ammeter get a custom arrangement.

The motorcycle does come across as a neat mod-job and for that, the folks at Eimor Customs deserve a round of applause. Here are all the features of this cafe racer/scrambler styled RE Classic 350:

Stock 19-inch front and 18-inch rear wheel configuration

Front fork gators

Smaller headlight with a yellow glass

Aftermarket taillight and indicators

Custom arrangement for speedometer and ammeter

Natural Rubber handle grips

Black mirrors and a crash guard (installed after the photoshoot)

Customized, café racer inspired fuel tank with a push cap

Megaphone exhaust with heat wrap

Flatbed seat

Seat frame made out of a single piece of pipe for strength and stability

Source: EIMOR Customs via Facebook