Hyundai Celebrates The 1st Month Anniversary Of The Venue

Last month, Hyundai Motor India had launched the country’s first Smart SUV, the Venue, and the car received an overwhelming response. With over 17,000 bookings and 80,000 interested people on the first day, the smart SUV received a clear and positive response from the Indian customers. After a month, the Venue continues to remain one of India’s most favourite compact SUV, as it now records over 1,000 retail deliveries in a single day. The SUV has received over 33,000 bookings in less than a month and around 2 lakh customers have also expressed their interest to purchase this vehicle.

Talking about the car, the design of the Venue exhibits a confident and tough SUV, which also displays Hyundai’s signature design language. The vehicle’s side profile showcases a solid and full volume wheel arch along with a strong character line. The front bold mesh pattern grille includes the new Hyundai signature face, while the unique character line flows over the body and blends into the tail lamps. The Hyundai Venue is 3,995 mm in length, 1,770 mm in width and 1,590 mm high, and also gets a boot space capacity of more than 350 litres.

The Venue is offered in six variants: E, S, SX, SX(Dual-tone), SX(O) and SX+. The car gets a total of 4 drivetrain options, a 1.2-litre petrol engine producing 81 HP and 114 Nm of torque paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox, a 1-litre petrol engine producing 120 HP and 172 Nm of torque paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 7-speed automatic gearbox and finally a 1.4-litre diesel engine producing 90 HP and 220 Nm of torque mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. The prices for the Venue start from INR 6,50,000 (ex-showroom, India)

Commenting on this day, Mr Vikas Jain, National Sales Head, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “Hyundai VENUE has bolstered our commitment towards offering Smart Mobility Solutions to India’s aspirational customers’ needs. Being India’s first Connected SUV with Blue Link Technology, VENUE received a phenomenal response. Today, as we celebrate 1st month Anniversary of VENUE, I’m overwhelmed to share its historic success with record bookings of 33,000 cars in less than a month and retail delivery of over 1,000 units in a single day. I’m confident that Hyundai VENUE will create new milestones making our customers’ life a ‘Happy Life’.”