Hyundai Aura Gets A Feature Update

The features of any car are important as it is the main deciding factor while purchasing a car. Some manufacturers update features from time to time to boost sales and sometimes alter some features to cut costs. Similarly, Hyundai India has quietly altered the Aura compact sedan’s specification list in India. The model’s brochure has been updated on the website to reflect the latest modifications. The rear wing spoiler that was available on the S, SX, SX+ and SX (O) models has been removed. Aside from that, the features haven’t been altered.

The carmaker introduced a rear wing spoiler for the compact sedan’s listed variants a few months ago. A wireless charger, automatic climate control, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a cooled glovebox, projector headlamps, keyless entry, and a height-adjustable driver seat are among Aura’s other features.

Powertrain

Now coming to the engine, the Aura is powered by 3 engine options, starting with the 1.2-litre petrol that produces 83 bhp of power and 114 Nm of torque. Coming to the second powertrain 1.0-litre turbo petrol churns out 99 bhp of power and 172 Nm of peak torque. Lastly, there is the 1.2-litre diesel that has an output of 74 bhp of power and 190 Nm of torque. The 5-speed gearbox is common, the AMT unit is offered only for the 1.2-litre petrol and 1.2-litre diesel.

Aura Competition

The Aura is a true compact sedan from the South Korean automaker, which competes with the highly popular Maruti Suzuki Dzire, which is the highest-selling compact sedan in the Country. Other competitions of the Aura are Honda Amaze, Tata Tigor and the Ford Aspire. The pricing of the Aura starts from ₹5.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai), and the top model which is the AMT Diesel is priced at ₹9.36 lakh. The Aura is a true contender for the Dzire, the reason for Dzire selling so much is that it has created an image for itself and has been in the market for so long. The trend of compact among the young gen is growing and manufacturers are taking advantage of such trends.