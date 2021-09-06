Hero Expands Customer Touch Point For Harley Owners; Bookings For Pan America Re-opened

The news of Harly Davidson Motorcycles leaving India was disheartening for the fans of the American bike maker. However, the partnership between Harley and Hero comes bearing good news. For sheltering the existing customers and also for the future buyers, Harley and Hero have taken initiatives for the future. Taking yet another significant step forward in their journey together, Harley-Davidson, the legendary motorcycle brand and Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, have expanded the touchpoints for customers in the country. Hero MotoCorp now has an expanded network of 14 full-fledged dealerships and 7 authorized service centres across the country, exclusively for Harley-Davidson customers.

Bookings Open for the 2nd batch of Pan America

Furthermore, on the positive side – bookings for the next lot of ‘Pan America 1250’ have been opened as the first lot has been sold out completely. This response was expected as Pan America is the 1st adventure motorcycle from the garages of Harley Davidson.

About the Harley Davidson Pan America 1250

The Pan America models are powered by the new 150hp Revolution Max 1250 engine, a liquid-cooled 1,250cc-displacement V-Twin that churns out 150 bhp of power and 127 Nm of torque. To minimize overall motorcycle weight, the Revolution Max engine is integrated into the vehicle as the central member of the chassis. The engine is mated to a 6-speed transmission via a slipper clutch.

Now coming to the features, Pan America is equipped with Adaptive Ride Height (ARH), a new suspension system that automatically transitions between a low stopped position and optimal ride height when the motorcycle is in motion. As far as the safety of the rider is concerned the Pan America 1250 model is equipped with Cornering Rider Safety Enhancements. That includes Cornering Enhanced Electronically Linked Braking, Cornering Enhanced Antilock Braking System, Cornering Enhanced Traction Control System, Cornering Enhanced Drag-Torque Slip Control System, and Hill Hold Control. The Pan America 1250 models include Road, Sport, Rain, Off-Road and Off-Road Plus. Each Ride Mode consists of a specific combination of power delivery, engine braking, Cornering Enhanced Antilock Braking System (C-ABS) and Cornering Enhanced Traction Control System (C-TCS) settings. All instrumentation and infotainment functions are displayed on a tilting 6.8-inch TFT touchscreen. The display supports infotainment generated by the rider’s Bluetooth-equipped mobile device, including music and calls.

Official Statement – Hero MotorCorp

Ravi Avalur – Head, Premium Segment Business Unit, Hero MotoCorp said, “The Pan America 1250 is one of the most anticipated motorcycles of 2021. Considering it is Harley-Davidson’s first foray into the adventure-touring segment, the Pan AmericaTM motorcycle has already generated immense excitement among customers. With the first shipment being completely sold out, it is truly heartwarming to see how the market has responded to the product.

“With the Harley-Davidson India dealer network now fully operational, our next objective is to resume the H.O.G.TM (Harley Owners Group) events. We are gearing up for the next annual Rally to be held in Goa between February 3-5, 2022.”

Official Statement – Harley Davidson

Sajeev Rajasekharan – Managing Director, Asia Emerging Markets and India, Harley-Davidson said, “We are excited for Harley-Davidson fans and motorcycle enthusiasts in India to experience the Pan America 1250. More than a century ago, Harley-Davidson stood for adventure and continues to do so until today as we present our first adventure touring motorcycle. Offering a differentiated riding experience, we invite adventure seekers to find their freedom across new terrains and experience India on this new motorcycle”.