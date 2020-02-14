Hero Motocorp Hands Over 30 Maestro Edge Scooters To Buddh International Circuit

Hero Motocorp has handed over Maestro Edge scooters to Buddh International Circuit (BIC) which will be used by the staff and management at BIC. As part of an exclusive partnership between Hero Motocorp and Buddh International Circuit (BIC), 30 Maestro Edge scooters were handed over by Malo Le Masson – Head Global Product Planning, Hero Motocorp to Rajiv Murishwar, Head of BIC. These scooters will be help to venue and the staff which works there to maintain its status as a World-Class facility.

Hero Motocorp was absent at the Auto Expo 2020 this time since like most other manufacturer’s the bike maker was busy transitioning its portfolio to meet the upcoming BS6 deadline. As a part of this effort, the most recent Hero Motocorp product which meets the new norms, the Pleasure+ 110Fi was launched recently. The brand’s first scooter which complies with the new norms,Hero has commenced dispatches of the updated Pleasure+ 110 FI BS6 to dealerships across the country. The updated scooter will be available at a price of Rs. 54,800 for self-start with steel wheels and Rs. 56,800 (both prices are ex-showroom Delhi) for self-start with alloy wheels.

The updated Pleasure+ 110 BS6 has been designed and developed completely in-house at the Company’s R&D hub – the Center of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur, Rajasthan. It is fitted with a Programmed FI system which has been paired with Hero’s Advance XSens Technology. The new tech enhances acceleration by 10% improvement and improves fuel efficiency by the same margin, compared to the scooter’s BS4 version. In addition, the FI system provides a smoother ride and easy starting when the engine is cold.

The updated Hero Pleasure+ 110 BS-VI comes with a 110cc BS-VI Compliant Programmed Fuel Injection engine with ‘XSens Technology’ (Eight Sensors) – delivering a power output of 8 Bhp @ 7000 RPM and torque of 8.7 Nm @ 5500 RPM. It offers chrome headlamp surround on the alloy wheel variant, and side accents and a chromed 3d logo on both variants. The scooter will be available in seven colours – Matt Red, Matt Green, Matt Axis Grey, Glossy Black, Glossy Blue, Glossy White, and Glossy Red.