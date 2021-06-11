Hyundai Alcazar: Everything You Need To Know About The Upcoming 7-Seater SUV

We have been saying time and again that the upcoming Hyundai Alcazar is going to be a lot more than just a 7-seater elongated version of the Creta. It became evident when we first drove the Alcazar around Jaipur during the first media drive and Hyundai cemented this fact even further when it revealed the feature list and interior images of the Alcazar. It packs in a lot more features, utilizes a different powertrain and Hyundai has also worked upon the underpinnings to make the Alcazar feel different than the Creta. Here is everything we know about the Alcazar so far:

Design

Both the SUVs have the same tri-beam LED headlamp setup but the Alcazar gets a slightly different chrome-studded cascading grille.

The rear overhang seems longer than before and that has been done to accommodate the extra row of seating. The profile of this SUV is quite similar to Creta except that it’s visually longer, thanks to 2,760 mm of wheelbase, which is 150 mm more than that available on the Creta. The increased length is further reinforced by the step-board and the new design for the 18-inch alloy wheels sets the Alcazar apart from its five-seater sibling.

Construction

Featuring an extensive application of 75.6 % Advanced and High-Strength Steel (AHSS & HSS), the stricture of Hyundai Alcazar epitomizes rugged elegance and superior durability that is crafted in an Industry 4.0 enabled shop floor. The underbody has been designed to absorb and disperse impact energy. Ring structure design in Engine Room, B-Pillar and D-Pillar increase rigidity for enhanced handling and stability. Application of Hot Stamping parts for frontal crash energy flow and strengthened connectivity for side impact strength.

Cabin and features

The cabin oozes premiumness and in a typical Hyundai fashion, is loaded with features. It is evident that the interior is a huge upgrade from the Creta’s and packs in more features as well. For starters, it features a lovely Dual Tone Cognac Brown shaded interior as opposed to the black and beige theme we have seen in the Creta.

Hyundai has been stressing on the fact that the Alcazar will boast of many segment-first features and that stands true. It gets a 10.25-inch multi display digital instrument cluster that is still a novelty in its segment. Hyundai has paid special attention in making sure that the Alcazar comes out as a luxurious people-haulier. The reason why we see a wireless smartphone charger in the middle row as well while it also gets an integrated armrest and two cup holders. The Alcazar comes with another unique feature – folding tables behind the front row seats, with a retractable cup holder. This makes the second-row seats perfect for people who prefer being chauffeured around.

The feature list is rather long and it also includes some more unique features like the Blind View Monitor (BVM). This system allows drivers to check their blind spot via the camera feed on the digital instrument cluster. For additional convenience, the SUV gets a 360-degree camera as well.

To keep the people entertained inside the cabin, Hyundai has also thrown in additional bits like a Bose Premium Sound System (8 Speakers) and 64 Colors Ambient Lighting.

Variants and colours

Alcazar is being offered in three broad variants – Prestige, Platinum and Signature – across petrol and diesel engines, and across six and seven-seat layouts. Alcazar will come with six single-tone and two dual-tone colour options. The single-tone colour choices are Phantom Black, Polar White, Starry Night, Taiga Brown, Titan Grey and Typhoon Silver. The dual-tone colour options are Polar White with Phantom Black roof and Titan Grey with Phantom Black roof.

Powertrain options

While Hyundai Creta is available with three engines — 1.5-litre petrol, 1.4-litre turbo petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel — the Alcazar is available with a choice between a 2.0-litre petrol engine and a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel powerplant. The petrol unit is the third generation Nu 2.0 unit that puts out best-in-segment 157 bhp and 191 Nm of peak torque. Hyundai noted that the Alcazar petrol can go from zero to 100 km/h in less than 10 seconds.

The 1.5-litre diesel engine, on the other hand, develops 113 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque, which is the same as in Creta diesel. Both the powerplants are available with a choice between a six-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed automatic transmission. Hyundai claims that both the engines on the Alcazar deliver best-in-segment fuel economy. These gearboxes have been taken from Creta but the company claims to have improved them for better performance.

Seating configuration

The Alcazar will be available in both 7-seat and 6-seat configuration. In the 7-seater version, the second row gets bench seats with a folding armrest in the middle. The 6-seater version gets captain chairs in the second row, with a floor console in between the seats.

The vehicle also gets a one-touch-tip-and-tumble feature for the second row, which makes ingress-egress easy.

Launch timeline and rivals

Hyundai has made it official that it will reveal the prices of the Alcazar on June 18th and once launched, it will go against the likes of Tata Safari and MG Hector Plus.