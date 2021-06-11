Here Are 5 Must-Have Accessories From Azad 4×4 To Spruce Up Your New Mahindra Thar

The Mahindra Thar has garnered a cult status over the years and has been an absolute hit among Indian off-road enthusiasts and customization houses alike. Last year, the homegrown carmaker decided to give the Thar a much-needed overhaul. It might have been a major transition but the Thar still retains its OG characteristics, including butch looks and spades of character. It has become sort of a ritual for Thar owners to knock on the doors of customization houses to spruce up their ride. One such customization shop is Delhi/NCR-based Azad 4×4 and we have compiled a list of 5 must-have accessories for the Thar that Azad 4×4 offers:

Front Grille

Let us admit it, when Mahindra first took the wraps off the all-new Thar, we weren’t a big fan of how the stock radiator grille looked.

As a matter of fact, no one was pleased with the design. The new Thar looks a lot more mature and modern than its previous iteration and the front grille kind of robbed the Thar off its character.

If you want to make your Thar look even more imposing than before, Azad 4×4 has a bunch of options ranging from grilles inspired from Jeep’s thoroughbred off-roaders to this rather angry-looking grille. You name it. It might be just an aesthetic upgrade but it does work wonders in this department.

Electric steps

It is being touted as a rather ‘revolutionary’ product and when we inquired more about the said ‘electric steps’ we got to know why.

The electric steps receive information from the OBD and when the door gets opened, they come out in a rather ‘Tony Stark’ fashion. And when the door gets closed, you know exactly what happens. They retract back and hide themselves underneath the bodywork.

Installing these steps will not only increase the utilitarian quotient of your vehicle but will also protect the parts underneath the bodywork, as the company claims. Moreover, all this wizardry requires absolutely no welding and no drilling whatsoever.

Fibre hardtop

The AX variants of the Thar are offered with a soft top and a six-seater configuration (sideways placed rear seats), manual AC and power steering and windows, while a hardtop and front-facing rear seats can be ticked through an option pack.

But if you don’t want to go down the OEM route to save your hard-earned bucks, Azad 4×4 also offers a fibre hardtop. The folks over at Azad 4×4 claim that the quality of the hardtop is similar to that of the OEM part. It is insulated with Puff chemical for resistance from Heat/Noise/Vibrations.

Front bumpers

Sprucing up the front bumper is another aesthetic yet utilitarian upgrade that goes a long way in defining how your Thar looks.

Azad 4×4 currently offers two types of front bumpers: Metal and Fibre-reinforced Plastic. They have also introduced imported Jeep Wrangler bumpers.

It is a widely accepted fact that the new Thar indeed looks like a homegrown Wrangler and if you want to escalate on that even further, go ahead and make it look exactly like one! Apart from aesthetics, the aftermarket bumpers are also claimed to offer added protection fused with utility. For instance, they are winch-friendly and one can also mount aftermarket fog lamps to boost the illumination even further.

Interior upgrades

The previous iteration of the Thar used to come with bare-bone Spartan interiors and although Mahindra has heavily reworked the cabin to make it more utilitarian, we are still left wanting more.

If you want to boost the practicality of Thar’s cabin, Azad 4×4 offers several solutions such as upgraded front seats with integrated arm rests.

The arm rest are tastefully designed and are also equipped with glass holders, mobile holder, USB charging point and storage space. They also offer a dead pedal if you have an automatic Thar. Other upgrades include grab handles at front doors for easy egress/ingress and snack / laptop tray attached to the tail gate.

Azad 4×4 currently operates from Tronica City, Ghaziabad but when we had a word with them, they revealed their expansion plans. They are currently looking forward to expanding their footprint in the country and are currently working towards opening a workshop in Bengaluru and Gurgaon. If you want to reach out to them, you can contact on this number – 9971900303 or 9811059549. Website: www.azad4x4.com