Ducati Diavel Black And Steel Is An Absolute Eye-Candy

Some motorcycles carve a segment of their own and that is exactly what makes them so special. They aren’t bound by the well-conceived notions of motorcycle design and performance, they are like a creative idea spawned from thinking out of the box. The Ducati Diavel is one of them. It isn’t an absolute canyon-carver, neither it is a mile-munching machine… it is a power-cruiser. Shortly after launching the BS6 iteration of the Diavel 1260 in India, the Italian marque has now revealed yet another special edition of the Diavel dubbed as “Black and Steel” colorway.

More details

It’s inspired by Ducati’s “Materico” concept which was unveiled as a one-off model back in 2019. The ‘Materico’ wasn’t supposed to go into production but here we are.

It sports asymmetrical graphics combining glossy grey and matte black as the base colours. There are bright yellow highlights around the motorcycle that are prominent on its wheels, seat, engine belly pan, and frame as well.

Official statement

Ducati Style Center Director, Andrea Ferraresi had this to say about the Diavel “The Diavel 1260 family, synonymous with style, innovation, and performance, has won prestigious international design awards such as the ‘Red Dot Award’ and the ‘Good Design Award’. We are really pleased to present this new version in Milan, a city that has always represented a world reference in this area. ”

Specs and features

While there are significant visual updates on the motorcycle, mechanical changes are close to none. The Ducati Diavel 1260 is powered by a BS6-compliant 1,262cc, L-twin, Testastretta engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 162hp at 9,500rpm and 129Nm of peak torque at 7,500rpm.

The electronic rider aids on the motorcycle work with a six-axis IMU and it comprises cornering ABS, traction control, riding modes, power modes, launch control, wheelie control, and cruise control system. The feature list includes full-LED lighting and a Ducati Multimedia System-ready 3.5-inch colour TFT display.

The S variant benefits from a more premium, Ohlins-sourced suspension and Brembo M50 monobloc callipers. While 1260 gets a 3.5-inch TFT instrument cluster with backlit switchgear, the 1260 S also packs in features like Ducati Multimedia System (DMS) with Bluetooth for telephony and turn-by-turn navigation.